WATERLOO — A local landscaping company was given a consent order by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for burning improper material on Tuesday.
JS Landscape and Lawn Service had several open fires burning shortly before 8 a.m. on their property at 775 Waterloo-Geneva Road. In addition to burning organic, agricultural waste — the remains of trees — the DEC said there was a couch being burned, along with painted and varnished wood, which is not allowed.
“The DEC issued a consent order to a Waterloo landscape business for violations related to burning items that are not allowed under New York State Environmental Conservation Law,” said Andrea Pedrick, a spokeswoman for the DEC. “A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer was called to the business after a member of the public spotted black smoke and smelled something bad in the air.”
The items included a couch and treated wood that was covered in paint and varnish. The business owner agreed to a consent order to settle the violations and paid a civil penalty. The amount of the penalty was not disclosed, but violators of the state’s open-burning regulations are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.
It was the second day after the state’s annual burn ban, which lasted from March 16 to May 14, had expired. The ban’s intention is to decrease the risk of wildfires, according to the DEC.
A phone call to JS Landscaping and Lawn Service went to a voicemail mailbox that was full.
Pedrick noted that burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York state.
Here’s what the DEC had to say about residential fires or fires at camping sites:
• Campfires or any other outdoor fires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed.
• Small cooking fires are allowed.
• Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires are allowed. Disposal of flags or religious items in a small-sized fire is allowed, if it is not otherwise prohibited by law or regulation.
• Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.
• Fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished.
Here are DEC’s regulations related to agricultural fires, like the one at JS Landscaping and Lawn Service:
• Organic agricultural wastes may be burned on-site where they are grown or generated, including brush and wood produced by clearing fields and other activities.
• Fires must be located on contiguous agricultural land larger than 5 acres, and the materials capable of being burned in full within 24 hours.
• The burning of pesticides, plastics or other non-organic material is prohibited.
• The use of liquid petroleum fueled smudge pots to prevent frost damage to crops is allowed.
• Burning tires and other wastes for smudge is prohibited.
• Individual open fires to control plant and animal disease outbreaks are allowed as approved on a case-by-case basis by DEC, upon the request by the Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets.
• Prescribed burns — the burning of forest land to achieve a vegetative or wildlife management goal — can be performed, but only in accordance with DEC regulations. Check with your regional DEC office.
The DEC also warned against using burn barrels.
“Burn barrels are a very dirty way to dispose of trash. They produce polluted air because fires in barrels are rarely hotter than 500 degrees Fahrenheit,” the regulations state. “That’s not hot enough for complete combustion, and incomplete combustion leads to harmful smoke and soot. DEC has lots of information about reducing, reusing, and recycling scrap materials, trash, and other waste you generate at home.”
The DEC reiterated that burning trash is illegal statewide in all cases. You can’t burn it in wood stoves, fireplaces, or outdoor wood boilers.
“It is unhealthy, un-neighborly, and unnecessary,” the DEC website said.
For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to DEC’s FIREWISE New York webpage or visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/32060.html#Prohibitions.