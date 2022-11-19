Dr. Dan Alexander named Chief Administrative Officer at Auburn Community Hospital

AUBURN — Dr. Daniel Alexander, a respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeon in upstate New York who worked locally in Newark and Geneva, has been named Chief Administrative Officer at Auburn Community Hospital.
Alexander joined Auburn Orthopedic Specialists in October 2022, and brought with him 20 years of experience performing more than 20,000 surgeries. He is the founder of Finger Lakes Bone and Joint Center and Open MRI of the Finger Lakes. His most recent position was chair of Orthopedics for Rochester Regional Health eastern region since 2009.
“We are thrilled to be able to utilize Dr. Alexander’s considerable experience and leadership skills as our new Chief Administrative Officer. Hospitals and physicians need alignment of their goals to foster safe and high-quality care. He not only has excellent clinical skills as a practicing orthopedic surgeon, but understands how to build successful practices and service lines and is an outstanding manager,” said Scott Berlucchi, President and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital.
Alexander will be responsible for assisting ACH in implementing patient medical care policies, and in improving medical and operational practices for the service lines. He will assist in coordinating physician services and medical care provided though our various services lines, and ensure coordination of patient care with other hospital departments. Alexander will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and resolving clinical issues that affect quality of care by service line physicians and other licensed healthcare practitioners. Additionally, he will be tasked with coordinating the process of granting and reviewing professional privileges for our physicians.
“I am excited about working with our local physicians and those healthcare professionals who are doing remarkable work in our operating rooms and in the various service areas offered throughout our healthcare system. I am extremely impressed with the investments Auburn Community Hospital leadership has made in new technology and additional service lines that allow our practitioners and healthcare professionals to serve our community,” Alexander said.
In addition to his medical résumé, Alexander was instrumental in building the new, state-of-the-art Emergency Department at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was responsible for building a community center in one of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods, where he grew up, and helped build a Boys and Girls Club in Geneva.
He also co-chairs “Boldly Buffalo,” a $1 billion fundraising campaign to support his alma mater, the University at Buffalo, including the UB medical school. Under his leadership the campaign will soon meet its goal of $1 billion.
Alexander received his medical degree from the University at Buffalo and completed his training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.