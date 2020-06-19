Dr. Judy Pipher Day proclamation
Proclamation declaring June 18, 2020, on the occasion of her 80th birthday, to be Dr. Judy Pipher Day in the Town of Seneca Falls.
Whereas it is important to recognize those whose contributions to the community improve the quality of life for all residents of the Town of Seneca Falls; and where among us live those whose distinguished professional careers and personal achievements serve the advancement of our great state and nation, it is right and fitting to honor that contribution to society;
Whereas Seneca Falls resident Dr. Judith (Judy) L. Pipher, an infrared astronomer and astrophysicist at two acclaimed universities, Cornell University and the University of Rochester, celebrates her 80th birthday on June 18, 2020;
Whereas Judy was born June 18, 1940, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Earl Lester Alexander Bancroft and Agnes May Kathleen McGowan Bancroft; Judy demonstrated a scholarly aptitude at a young age, and while excelling in academics, also achieved local fame at the age of 16, when she was named Junior Miss Homemaker for the Province of Ontario;
Whereas Judy graduated from the University of Toronto, where she studied astronomy; Judy then moved to the Finger Lakes region to begin graduate studies at Cornell University, in Ithaca; while teaching science classes at the high school and college level, Judy began her graduate work in the then new field of infrared and submillimeter astronomy, becoming the first woman to pursue research into ultrasensitive light detection of celestial bodies;
Whereas Judy received her Ph.D. from Cornell University in 1971, then joined the faculty of the Physics and Astronomy Department at the University of Rochester, where she became the founder of a group of observational infrared astronomers; she has continued research while building important partnerships between academic and industrial research groups, as well as teaching students for nearly 50 years;
Whereas Judy’s professional achievements are significant, including capturing the first telescopic infrared pictures of starburst galaxies, she was chosen to work on NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, designing its infrared detector arrays which allowed NASA to study the distant universe, capturing evidence of forming stars, black holes and other deep-space phenomena about which humanity could previously only speculate;
Whereas Judy is a distinguished member of numerous astronomical organizations and the author of more than 200 scientific articles and papers; she is deeply respected by others in her profession, and has chaired or served on a number of national committees that determine astrophysics funding for NASA and the National Science Foundation; her professional recognition includes receiving the Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002, and in 2007, Dr. Judith Pipher was inducted into the Seneca Falls landmark organization which honors significant achievements of women in American history, the National Women’s Hall of Fame; in 2009, Discover magazine stated that Dr. Judy Pipher is “considered by many to be the mother of infrared astronomy” and in 2018, an official citation was published by the Minor Planet Center, naming Asteroid 306128 Pipher in her honor;
Whereas while teaching at Cornell University, Judy met Robert (Bob) Eugene Pipher, an engineer and world traveler; the two embarked on a lifelong journey together and were married in 1965; Bob gave Judy four step-children, Timothy Pipher, Vicci Frederick, Wendi Hunter, and Neil Pipher, whom she loves very much; both avid lake enthusiasts, Judy and Bob became shepherds to Cayuga Lake, where they took residence in 1971; together they built a forty-foot trimaran watercraft they named Cygnus after the constellation, and fully enjoyed the Finger Lakes experience; Judy later became a Board Member of the Cayuga Lake Watershed, an organization which protects the lake and its tributaries as a critical natural resource;
Whereas, given their professional achievements and uniquely sought-after knowledge in their specialized fields, Judy and Bob could have chosen anywhere to live, yet our community residents share in the good fortune that they chose to build their life together in Seneca Falls; and
Whereas Judy’s continued support of her “hometown community” extends to numerous organizations that she supports with personal dedication, including serving as the first Inductee of the National Women’s Hall of Fame to be named to its Board of Directors, chairing numerous committees for that organization, twice co-chairing its hallmark biennial event, the Induction Ceremony, and now serving as Emerita; Judy also is a former Officer and current Board Member for the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, home to the Seneca Falls Visitor Center, a focal point for tourism in the community, where for several years she has coordinated the organization’s annual Gingerbread House Program, much to the delight of hundreds of children and their families throughout the area; Judy is a member of countless other community organizations such as the Red Tent Book Club, Ladies Who Lunch, and Lake to Lake Women, and continues to generously contribute to many not-for-profit organizations, showing heartfelt support by personally attending nearly all public events hosted in Seneca Falls; now, therefore, be it Resolved that the Town of Seneca Falls hereby proclaims June 18, 2020, to be “Dr. Judy Pipher Day,” in honor of the celebration of her 80th birthday, a significant milestone for a treasured member of the community; and be it further resolved that this proclamation be transmitted to Dr. Judy Pipher with warmest wishes from the Town Board, Town Clerk, staff and indeed the entire community, bestowing this honor upon her and recording it in the official history of the Town of Seneca Falls.