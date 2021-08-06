WATERLOO — The first phase of a $4 million capital project to upgrade the Waterloo Central School District’s athletic facilities is underway.
New lights and light poles have been installed at Tom Coughlin Stadium on the high school and middle school campus on Stark Street.
Infrastructure work and testing is expected to be completed by the end of the month, meaning evening events are on schedule to return to the multi-use facility in September.
“We are so glad that we will be able to bring night sporting events back this fall,” WCSD Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said. “Our students begin dreaming of playing under the lights when they are little and it is great that they will have that opportunity again soon.”
“Night sporting events bring such a sense of pride to our community,” WCSD Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Christal Kent said. “We are excited that our students, their families and the communities will have the chance to take part in night games this fall.”
Bruce Knowles, the project manager for Watchdog Building Partners of Rochester, said that each of the LED lights on the six poles is focused on a specific point to help maximize illumination and reduce light pollution.
Watchdog is WCSD’s construction partner on the project. The capital project also includes new lights for WCSD’s baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and the Waterloo Little League complex.
Construction on the next phases of the athletic capital project will begin this fall. Work also continues on a $19 million capital project focused on safety, accessibility maintenance and repairs throughout the district.
WCSD voters approved both capital projects by a decisive margin last December.