ALBANY — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that one million qualifying New York households have enrolled in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, a nationwide subsidy to expand broadband access to low-income households. Earlier this year, the Governor launched a multi-agency outreach initiative to build awareness of the program and encourage eligible households to enroll. The federal program provides discounts of up to $30 a month toward internet service for eligible low-income households. More information about ACP, including enrollment information, is available here.
"The pandemic has showed us that, with so many households relying on the internet for work, education, and government services, New Yorkers need access to affordable, dependable broadband," Governor Hochul said. "Thanks to the federal Affordable Connectivity Program and a multi-agency outreach effort in New York State, we're connecting more eligible households to broadband subsidies than anywhere else in the nation. My administration remains committed to expanding affordable broadband, including through our $1 billion ConnectALL initiative, and helping eligible New Yorkers enroll in this important federal program."
With this milestone, New York is one of the leading states in the nation for ACP enrollment with 30 percent of eligible households currently taking advantage of this federal benefit. Eligible New York households are now collecting more than $360 million in annual subsidies.
The multi-agency, multi-pronged outreach effort led by the New York State Department of Public Service and Empire State Development continues to increase the number of eligible enrollees daily. DPS and its partner agencies have coordinated with community groups, working groups, and state associations statewide, with the Governor's ConnectALL initiative to increase enrollment among eligible New Yorkers.
The broadband outreach initiative and their efforts include:
- The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance continues to direct social services agencies to share outreach materials with clients and contracted service providers and published outreach on its social media sites.
- The Office of Children and Family Services continues to include ACP in newsletters, and it promotes the broadband subsidy through social media and local departments of social services, childcare providers and licensors, foster care and voluntary agencies, community multi-services offices, the statewide partnership for households of juvenile-justice-involved youth, runaway and homeless youth shelter operators and domestic violence shelter operators.
- The Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing a social media advertising campaign, broadcasting a public service video on monitors in state-operated DMV offices in New York City, Long Island, and Albany, Westchester, Rockland, and Onondaga counties, as well as mailing approximately five million informational inserts throughout the year when customers receive their driver license.
- Office of the Aging is partnering with DPS to provide materials to 59 county offices for the Aging's meetings, picnics, health fairs, senior centers, social adult day sites and naturally occurring retirement communities. As well as distributed a training recording to more than 1,200 community-based organizations and have created and released a public service announcement, e-newsletter and social media.
- Digital Equity Working Group (DEWG) is a working group led by New York State Education Department's State Library promoting projects to increase digital inclusion at the state and local level.
- Empire State Development is sharing information on the ACP through the Regional Economic Development Councils, the New York State Association of Counties, the Association of Towns, local Digital Equity Coalitions, and ConnectALL's roster of internet service providers.
Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, "As part of our advocacy to bring broadband to all households in New York, we are making a significant investment in narrowing the digital divide amongst our citizens that has long persisted."
Empire State Development Commissioner, President, and CEO Hope Knight said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that high-speed internet connectivity no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. Broadband is essential for New Yorkers to go to school, work remotely, find a job, start a business, access healthcare, and connect with loved ones. Improving affordability is a vital component of Governor Hochul's ConnectALL initiative, ensuring that we all have affordable and accessible broadband and laying the groundwork for New York to continue leading the digital economy."
Senator Chuck Schumer said, "The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on how the digital divide impacts our most vulnerable communities in rural and urban communities throughout New York. Access to affordable and reliable internet service is crucial to success in today's modern economy, which is why I fought to include a historic investment to expand high-speed internet access and create the permanent federal Affordable Connectivity Program in the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, which builds on the Emergency Broadband Benefit program I secured in the American Rescue Plan, to finally bridge this divide. Now thanks to the federal investments I helped deliver, and the steadfast advocacy of Governor Hochul, over a million families across New York have received support through this program ensuring they can stay plugged in to the future."
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, "As we continue to work and learn remotely, high-speed internet access is no longer a luxury - it is a necessity. I am proud to have fought for federal funding to make broadband more affordable and accessible for New York families and I encourage everyone in need of internet service to check their eligibility for the Affordable Connectivity Program and apply if they qualify."
Governor Hochul also announced the appointment of Joshua Breitbart as the new director of the ConnectALL Office, housed within Empire State Development. As the Director of ConnectALL, Joshua will oversee the transformative $1 billion investment to boost New York's communities and digital infrastructure announced by Governor Hochul in January as part of her State of the State address.
The ConnectAll initiative aims to ensure accessible, affordable, and reliable broadband for all New Yorkers and that New York will lead the 21st-century connected economy. In addition to expanding access and reducing costs for consumers through capital investments, Governor Hochul's pioneering ConnectALL initiative aims to ensure that every eligible New Yorker participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program and is equipped with the information and support needed to enroll.
Broadband costs New Yorkers more than $60 a month on average. A report from the Department of Public Service showed that counties with lower household incomes tend to face the highest prices for service and have the fewest options. In addition to the $30 a month assistance, financially eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the consumer contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.