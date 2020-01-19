CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library continues its Hobart and William Smith Colleges Speaker Series with a lecture about renewable energy.
HWS Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies Thomas Drennen will talk from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Wood Library’s Mary P. Hamlin Community Meeting Room, 134 N. Main St.
Drennen will discuss advancements in renewable energy and battery storage, his optimism about the challenges of climate change, and developments that will reduce our dependence on carbon-based energy. He will also offer recommendations about what people can do to reduce the threats of climate change. Drennen has a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in resource economics from Cornell University. He teaches economics and environmental science with a focus on energy issues.
This is the second in a series of talks on sustainability. The third HWS program, about conflicts between sustainability and consumption, is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 12. All programs are free and open to the public.
For information, call (585) 394-1381 or go to woodlibrary.org.