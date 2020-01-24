GENEVA — The Rev. Gregory-Lazarus Murphy, pastor of St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, has announced that His Eminence The Most Rev. Metropolitan Joseph will visit the parish Feb. 22.
“This is a very special ‘once in a lifetime’ event,” Father Murphy said, adding that the local church will serve great vespers — a sunset evening prayer service — that will be followed by a festive banquet in the Church Hall.
The following day, Sunday, Feb. 23, St. Michael’s will join with its sister parish, St. Elias in Syracuse, for the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy with His Eminence.
“We pray for good weather and safe travels for all who will join us for these events,” Murphy said.
Born in Damascus, Syria, Archbishop Joseph is the Metropolitan of the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America after the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East elected him as metropolitan in 2014.
The service at the church at 98 Genesee St. will begin at 4:30 p.m. (no late-comers will be allowed in) with the dinner to begin at 6 p.m.
The feast will include numerous Syrian and Greek dishes, including shydeeyae, grape leaves and spanikopita, along with main course choices of prime rib, broiled fish or vegetarian.
There are only 92 seats for the dinner, so reservations are required and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for reservations is Friday, Feb. 14. To reserve a spot, mail or email your name and contact information to Ruth Leo at RLeo23@rochester.rr.com or 508 West North St., Geneva, 14456.
Father Murphy says several generous donors have helped the church keep the dinner ticket price at $25 per person. Checks for the dinner, made out to “St. Michael’s Orthodox Church” with memo “Banquet ticket” also can be sent to Leo.
Check out the church’s website at www.stmichaelsgeneva.org.