Acors mark 60 years of marriage

SENECA FALLS — Clarence and Catherine (Carbone) Acor are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month.
The Acors were married on Aug. 13, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Church in Seneca Falls.
Attendants were Jan Eno Hemmingway and Fredrick Acor, now deceased.
Clarence attended Waterloo High School and served in the Navy. He is retired from Goulds Pumps, after 40 years.
Catherine is a Mynderse Academy graduate and was a homemaker.
The Acors have three children, Ralph Acor, now deceased, Christine Dean of Seneca Falls, and Cathleen Acor of Seneca Falls; and two granddaughters.
A family celebration has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.