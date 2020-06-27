WATERLOO — Thomas G. Brown and Eleanor Schweitz Brown of Indian Hills Drive, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary next month.
The Browns were married on July 1, 1960.
Eleanor, a Mynderse Academy graduate, is retired as a radiology technician. Thomas, a Waterloo High School graduate, is a retired manager for Guaranteed Parts.
They have two children, Steve Brown of Buffalo, and Kim (David Oney) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and five grandsons. Steve is an investigative reporter for WGRZ in Buffalo, and Kim is a trial lawyer and partner with Jones Day in Pittsburgh.
A family celebration has been deferred due to pandemic restrictions.