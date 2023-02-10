GENEVA — The Geneva Center of Concern celebrated its 50th anniversary of serving local families in 2022.
Cheryl Toor, director of the Center, shared her thoughts on the significant anniversary.
“With your help, our pantry volunteers served 4,977 Geneva families (totaling 13,154 individuals) with emergency food, an additional increase of 10% over last year,” said Toor, who noted the need for emergency food has risen since the pandemic.
The Center’s “Operation Merry Christmas” helped 739 individuals with a full holiday meal, and parents were able to select new gifts for their children 18 and under.
“Our thrift store continues to thrive with new, gently used donations every day; your store purchases help to fund our food pantry,” Toor said. “We greatly appreciate your continued donations of clothing, household items and children’s toys.”
The Center was able to give nine scholarships to deserving students in the local community, some college-bound while others headed to nursing or trade school.
Toor said their goal for 2023 is a food pantry expansion, as the Center recently broke ground in December to add an additional 1,200 square feet of space to their existing pantry.
Every year, numerous individuals, businesses, schools, churches and organizations donate funds and food toward the Center’s efforts.
“Thank you all for your continued support of our mission ‘To provide services while promoting dignity, respect and self-empowerment.’”
Toor said the efforts made by the community are a true embodiment of “neighbors helping neighbors, and we are truly blessed.”
The Geneva Center of Concern is at 58 Avenue D.