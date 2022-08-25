GENEVA — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2021, those from Latino or Hispanic cultures made up 15.7% of Geneva’s population. The vibrant community has steadily grown over the years and is why Rafael Diaz started Geneva’s own Festival Latino 10 years ago.
Diaz, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, came to Geneva in 2005 and since, has always been active in the community. From attending St. Francis Church every Sunday to participating in local events such as Cruisin’ Night with his food truck, which transformed into his business, El Morro Restaurant & Catering. Then in 2011 he began his own community celebration, the Festival Latino.
Originally, Diaz wanted to start an LGBTQ parade or a Puerto Rican festival, but he then realized he “didn’t want to just celebrate one specific culture, but everyone’s [culture],” he said. “I want people to be proud.”
Over the years he’s seen more and more local businesses help out, but Diaz says, “I am the main sponsor.”
“I buy everything little bit, by little bit, all the money I make with my food truck goes back to the festival,” says Diaz.
He says the cost of the festival to run for three days is around $12,000, and the “little” money he makes during it goes into savings for the next year’s. “But, I don’t mind not being rich, I want to do good for the community. Geneva gave me a lot of opportunities, so I want people to come here.”
Diaz recounted on his struggles when coming to a new country and the language barrier he continues to face.
“I’ve struggled. I don’t speak English too well, people don’t always understand me. But, I keep going and going,” he says.
“If I fall down, I get up, I am one persistent person.”
Diaz’s passion and determination have appeared to pay off as his festival is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
“It’s 10 years, even I don’t believe it,” Diaz says. “You know, I am happy, it’s a decade.”
While proud of his 10-year accomplishment, Diaz is also looking forward to the future, saying, “I am 60 years old, but I don’t want to quit, not yet.”
This year, the three-day festival, with food, music and more will take place at LakeFront Park in Geneva from Friday through Sunday.