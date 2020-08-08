WILLARD — Albert & Ann (Deal) Nivison of Main Street celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and renewed their vows on Aug. 1 at home.
The ceremony was performed by Peggy Ellsworth.
The Nivisons have eight children, Carol Grace of Gainesville, Ga., Lisa Cotter of Havelock, N.C., Kimberley Nivison of Greenville, N.C., Beth Taylor of Buffalo, Bret Colburn of Endicott, N.Y., Julie Null of Clyde and Michael Nivison of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.