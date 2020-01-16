December may not mark the peak of wedding season, but many couples tie the knot at the culmination of the holiday season.
According to The Knot, a leading wedding industry resource and information site, New Year’s Eve weddings are popular. A poll from The Knot found that 7,230 weddings were scheduled for Dec. 31, 2017.
Flowing champagne, extra vacation days during the holidays and long weekends, as well as the merry atmosphere of the holiday season can make New Year’s Eve a great time to get hitched.