Domino-Raner

PENN YAN — Nicholas and Carol Domino of Waterloo have announced the engagement of their daughter, Christine Domino of Penn Yan, to Brian Raner, also of Penn Yan.
Domino graduated from Geneva High School and earned an associate’s degree in applied science/nursing from Finger Lakes Community College. She is a registered nurse working for the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.
Raner, the son of Ronald and Anne Raner of Branchport, graduated from Penn Yan Academy. He is a mechanic working for Henkel (formerly Zotos International) in Geneva.
The couple has planned a Sept. 18, 2023, wedding in Penn Yan.