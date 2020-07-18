ROCK STREAM — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Eldridge of Rock Stream, have announced the wedding engagement of their son Kenneth C. Eldridge to Jaime L. Shaffer, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Shaffer of Conshohocken, Pa.
Kenneth is a graduate of Dundee High School and Mansfield University. He is an officer with the Penn Yan Village Police Department.
Jaime is a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and Mansfield University. She is the marketing and membership specialist at Geneva Family YMCA.
A Sept. 19, 2020 wedding is planned.