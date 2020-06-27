LYONS — Linda and Ralph D’Amato of Lyons are announcing the engagement of their son, Matthew, to Amy-Christina Giacobello, daughter of Tony and Carmela Giacobello of Senoia, Ga.
Matthew graduated from Clarkson University with his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering. He also holds a master’s of business administration degree from the University of Georgia. He is employed as an operations manager in the aluminum extrusion industry.
Amy-Christina graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with her undergraduate degree in industrial engineering. She also holds a master’s of business administration degree from the University of Georgia. She is employed as a product marketing manager in the commercial lighting industry.
Matthew and Amy-Christina will be married in fall 2020 in Georgia.