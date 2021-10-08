Miller-McBride

ATLANTA — Paul and Darleen McBride of Atlanta, formerly of Waterloo, have announced the engagement of their son, Christopher P. McBride of Marietta, Ga., to Edlisa Miller, also of Atlanta.
McBride, formerly of Waterloo, graduated from Waterloo High School. He is a heavy equipment operator.
Miller, formerly of Waterloo, graduated from Waterloo High School and the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She works as an accounts payable manager.
Miller’s parents, Ed Miller Sr. and Marilyn Deming, are deceased.
The couple has planned a July 22, 2022, wedding for Jekyll Island, Ga.