Rose-Freier

Dave and Peggy Rose of Farmington, Ill., have announced the engagement of her daughter, Anne Rose of Davenport, Iowa, to Colby Freier of Davenport, Iowa, son of Donnie and Lisa Freier of Fayette.
A 2011 graduate of Farmington (Ill.) High School, the bride-to-be earned a degree in mechanical engineering from St. Ambrose University in 2015. She works as a production supervisor at John Deere.
A 2011 graduate of Romulus Central School, the groom-to-be earned a degree in mechanical engineering technology from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2015. He works as a production supervisor at John Deere.
A July 31, 2021 wedding is planned.