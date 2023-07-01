OLD FORGE — Kristina James and Erich Meisner were united in marriage Sept. 10, 2022, at Great Pines.
Tammy Ryndock, a close family friend and mentor of the bride, officiated.
The bride was escorted by her brother-in-law, Drew Eberhardt.
The matron of honor was Kayla Eberhardt of Cato. Bridesmaids were Mackenzy Kehoe of Acworth, Ga., and Alexandra Cauwels of Lyons. Junior bridesmaid was Alivia Bogan of Lyons.
Flower girls were Cianna and Hadley Uvanni of Canandaigua, and Ava and Amelia Bogan of Lyons. The ring bearer was Michael Eberhardt of Cato.
The best man was Gary Clerkin of Gatlinburg, Tenn. The groomsmen were Ian Madden of Dickinson, Texas, and Drew Eberhardt of Cato.
JB Party Sounds provided the music and entertainment.
A reception was held at Great Pines. The couple honeymooned in Jamaica.
The bride, the daughter of JoAnn James and Jeffrey Tiballi of Lyons, and the late Michael James, is a Lyons High School and Niagara University graduate.
The groom, the son of Mary and Shane Wright of Jacksonville, Texas, and the late Steven Meisner, is a Jacksonville (Texas) High School and Tyler (Texas) Junior College graduate
The bride and groom both work as police officers in Tyler, Texas. They live in Hawkins, Texas.