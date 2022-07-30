SENECA FALLS — Christine Michelle Moody and Dylan Richard Chilson were united in marriage June 11, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church in Seneca Falls.
The Rev. Jim Fennessy of St. Francis & St. Clare Parish officiated.
The bride was escorted by her brother, Billy Moody.
Matrons of honor were Nicole Spitzer and Alissa Barnes, both of Seneca Falls, sisters of the bride. Maid of honor was Kayli VanCleef of Seneca Falls, the bride’s best friend. Bridesmaids were Ashley Granger of Romulus, cousin of the bride; Taylor Dombrowski of Seneca Falls, friend of the bride; and Kayla Bascom of East Rochester, friend of the bride.
Flower girls were Lillian and Layla Chilson of Seneca Falls, daughters of the bride and groom, and Alana Chilson of Waterloo, niece of the groom. Ring bearers were Drake Barnes and Gavin Spitzer of Seneca Falls.
Best man was Richard Chilson Jr., brother of the groom. The groomsmen were Billy Moody of Seneca Falls, brother of the bride; Joey Vacca of Columbia, Tenn., friend of the groom; David Yaw of Waterloo, friend of the groom; Joe Crocker of Wolcott, friend of the groom; and Jeremy Dunn of Cayuga, friend of the groom.
Ushers were Stephanie Franklin, Violet King, Harper Vanderwall, and Sienna Franklin. Maria Granger, Lori VanCleef and Kellie Barney read at the ceremony.
Jennifer Cornwell was the vocalist and organist.
A reception was held at Seneca Falls Country Club. Executive Chef Domenic Netti, uncle of the bride, prepared the food, while Dan Bush provided the music.
The bride, the daughter of Kathleen Moody and the late William Moody, is a stay-at-home mom who works as a sales associate for Polo at Waterloo Premium Outlets in Junius. The groom, the son of Richard and Mary Chilson, is a chemical operator at Bruno Bock (formerly Evans Chemetics) in Waterloo.
The couple and their children live on Washington Street in Seneca Falls.