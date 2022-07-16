SENECA FALLS — Kimberly Ann Streeter and Stephen Paul Caratozzolo were united in marriage Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church in Seneca Falls.
The Rev. Jim Fennessy of St. Francis St. Clare Parish officiated.
The bride was escorted by her father, Dwayne Streeter.
Matron of honor was Ashley Watkins of Redwood, Jefferson County. Bridesmaids were DeAnna Stupia of Rochester, Nicole Campbell of Geneva, and Alice Beebe of Hammond, Lawrence County. Junior bridesmaids were Jayleigh Horton and Olivia Watkins, both of Redwood. The flower girl was Brelyn Caratozzolo, the bridge and groom’s daughter.
Best man was Brendan Caratozzolo of Seneca Falls. The groomsmen were Matthew Caratozzolo of Seneca Falls, Jerad Campbell of Geneva, and Nicholas Watkins of Redwood. Junior groomsmen were Elliott Herrling and Nathan Herrling of Weedsport, and Ethan Watkins of Redwood.
Jennifer Cornwell was the organist and vocalist at the ceremony.
A reception for 180 guests was held at Club 86 in Geneva. Nathan Baker of Finger Lakes Entertainment provided the music.
The bride, the daughter of Dwayne and Tamara Streeter of Redwood, is a 2008 graduate of Hammond Central School and 2013 graduate of Jefferson Community College. She works as a mental health therapy aide at Elmira Psychiatric Center.
The groom, the son of Paul and Elizabeth Caratozzolo of Seneca Falls, is a 2005 graduate of Mynderse Academy. He works as a prep cook at Connie’s Diner in Waterloo.
The couple honeymooned in Montego Bay, Jamaica, after the wedding. They live in Seneca Falls.