Don's Own Bridal Sep 17, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don's Own Bridal The Wedding Florist offers a wide selection of flowers, greenery and centerpieces! 40 Seneca Street, Geneva, NY 14456315-789-2554 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Loading... Loading... Wedding Guide FLX Wine Country Wedding FLX Wine Country Wedding See more Wedding wisdom Learn about reception lighting rentals 5 ways to cut wedding reception costs Wedding flowers becoming larger than life