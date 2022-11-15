CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Academy football team avenged its regular season loss to East High School in dominant fashion on Friday night to win the Class A2 title 28-6.
New regulations for this season mean no crossover match between the Braves and A1-champion Hilton. Section V was awarded all three at-large bids in classes AA, A and D.
So, the Braves received the state’s lone at-large bid for Class A and head to Shenendehowa High School Friday to take on Section II’s Niskayuna High School.
The sectional title makes four in a row for Canandaigua and 12 total. The Braves will now aim for their third state championship and their first since 1999.