GENEVA — The opening kickoff in Geneva football’s home debut was a transcendent moment not just for the team or the school, but for the city.
After a touching tribute to late head coach Larry Guererri, the crowd chanted, “1-2-3-Coach G!” in unison to start the game. The Panthers received the opening kickoff and senior Tim Moorer picked the ball up on the 20-yard line and ran it back 80 yards to the end zone where the photo of Coach Guererri was still up on the scoreboard.
The chilling moment spurred on the Panthers to a 44-0 win over Rochester Prep.
“That’s beyond us. I think crazy things like that happen for a reason,” Geneva head coach Colin Cooper said of the opening kickoff. “I think there was a lot of high fives, chest bumps and hooting and hollering going on upstairs when that happened. It was very fitting.
“I am so happy and so thrilled for these guys, this coaching staff and this program,” Cooper continued. “These guys work their tails off. They’re buying in and we’re moving forward with the foundation that was set with Coach G. I didn’t expect another shutout, but it really comes down to their heart.”
With the win, Geneva has outscored opponents 80-0 to start the season.
“It’s kind of crazy. Right before the kickoff return, I told my huddle, ‘We’re bringing it back right now,’” Konnor Guererri said. “I said it and it like (my dad) heard me and made it happen.”
“He called it and as soon as Tim Moorer got it, Konnor had a great block and opened up a wide sideline for him to sprint for a touchdown, all because of Konnor,” De’Sean Bruce said. “Everyone sprinted to the end zone and we did it for Coach G."
Following the kickoff return, a lot of the first half was sloppy from both sides. The Tigers (0-2) and Panthers (2-0) each racked up five penalties that pushed them to 3rd-or-4th-and-longs.
“With the heat and the rain, we only got two hours on the turf this week,” Cooper said. “We understood with the lack of practice this week things were sloppy in the first half but we needed to get back to the bread and butter and go smash mouth football.”
“Against Penn Yan, we came out and started hot from the jump,” Guererri said. “Missing a couple days of practice and not getting our conditioning in and mental reps pushed us back. But we realized it was time to turn it up in the second quarter and get back to our groove and we did what we had to do.”
Up 6-0 in the second quarter, the Panthers punted away on fourth down but on the return, special teams forced a fumble and recovered to give Geneva a fresh possession and set of downs at their own 42-yard line. After a few first down runs, things started to look promising. However, a hold, tackle for loss and pass beyond the line of scrimmage pushed Geneva back to a 4th-and-17 where they started the drive.
Enter Bruce.
On the snap and going for it, Geneva quarterback Reynaldo DeJesus was flushed left and scrambling. Looking for options and being chased, DeJesus scrambled back to the right and with blockers, heaved a bomb 42 yards to Bruce with one-on-one coverage. Behind his receiver, Bruce stepped up and came back towards the ball and snagged the pass before spinning back into the end zone for six points and just one shoe.
The case of Bruce’s "missing shoe" has become something of lore for the team in the two games thus far.
“I was running a post but I knew that I had to get back to the ball and as soon as a I caught it, the shoe came off,” Bruce said. “Every touchdown I have gotten this year, my shoe has come off so it’s good luck.”
DeJesus and Bruce connected for a 37-yard pass at the end of the half but time ran out before they could punch three more yards into the end zone. Both of Bruce's shoes stayed on for the play, so naturally the catch didn't result in a touchdown
In the second half, the Panthers tightened up their play and the defense fed the offense. On multiple drives, the likes of Antonio Pesante, Harold Yackxiel Gomez-Rodriguez and Justen Martinez sacked Rochester quarterback Tyler Benjamin and forced a turnover on downs deep in the Tigers end. The result was that Geneva’s offense had great field position and executed on every drive to go up by 36-0 with 10:16 in the game. Bruce received a pitch on fourth down, lost a shoe and punched it in for a six-yard touchdown, his second on the day.
“All of our energy comes from our defense,” Guererri said. “When our defense gets that fourth down stop, that brings the energy up on offense.”
The Panthers 1-2 combo of defense feeding offense broke the will of Rochester early in the third quarter and a final punch-in touchdown run in the fourth quarter sealed a victory that Coach G is surely smiling down upon.