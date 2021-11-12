I have had the honor and privilege to branch out and cover some national events while working at the Finger Lakes Times.
One was an event that we annually cover in the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR race in Watkins Glen. It’s a little outside of our coverage area, but when a top-of-its-class league comes to the Finger Lakes, covering it is “a no-brainer,” as managing editor Alan Brignall likes to say.
After being canceled in 2020 due to you-know-what, the 2021 NASCAR race was my first time covering the event. Between experiencing the raw feeling of the cars flying by, seeing Michael Jordan and getting the news that my family dog of 12 years passed away, I’d say it was a pretty unforgettable weekend — plenty of emotions. Also, getting yelled at by a security guard wasn’t fun. He thought I didn’t have a media credential and demanded that I show it to him. I did and it was all fine, but getting yelled at is no fun.
Before covering NASCAR, I was at the Senior PGA Tour Championship at Oak Hill in Rochester. That was in 2019 and I was very much green behind the ears having started at the Times just weeks earlier. I accidentally took a photo in the middle of Retief Goosen’s backswing and got reamed out in front of the entire crowd by his caddie; play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Yikes, that moment still makes me cringe.
How I managed to recover from that embarrassment and carried on covering the event without you-know-whatting my pants, I’ll never know.
Now, I have a new feather in my cap, and what a feather it is.
The 50th running of the TCS NYC Marathon was a hoot and a holler, it was joyful AND triumphant. I got to visit friends in the city, tramp around three different boroughs eating pizza and being a part of what I would now argue is the most riveting area in sports: the finish line at the NYC Marathon.
I noted in the story I wrote that every emotion a human can experience was on full display at that finish line. It was hard not to get sucked in to the hypnotizing explosion of feelings.
On display as well was the scary presence of total exhaustion, dehydration and muscle failure. In the hour and a half I was at the finish line, I’d say about 15-20 people had to be wheelchaired to a medical tent.
Credit to the medical staff, they were like hawks. The hundreds of runners who crossed every single minute were all under the eyes of those in red jackets. If a runner even crossed their eyes or looked uneasy, a medical worker rushed over with a water in hand and helped them to the side.
The tough part about the finish was that the area could become quickly clogged with all the runners stopping to catch their breath, checking their time and/or celebrating. After crossing the finish line, officials and volunteers had to remind the runners to keep moving on to avoid clogging the finish. Telling people who just finished a marathon to keep going seems like a very thankless job. Although, with the amount of high fives and free hugs the volunteers received, it appeared worth the few glares they got as well.
After runners finished the race, they moved on to pick up goodie bags with recovery snacks, their 50th NYC Marathon medals and what might be the coolest ponchos I’ve ever seen. The bright blue ponchos had the New York Road Runners logo on the front, the TCS NYC Marathon logo on the back and a soft felt inside that kept the runners warm on the chilly day.
Every runner got one and in that moment, I never wanted to be a runner so badly in my life.
What was really funny was that the following hours in the surrounding area of Manhattan was the riddled with marathoners in Smurf-blue ponchos. Seeing which people ran the marathon was like the easiest game of “Where’s Waldo?”
The entire experience was partly a vacation to the city, partly supporting a close friend and partly work. I enjoyed doing all three and will never forget it.
And, it was the first time at a national event that I didn’t get scolded by an official. I got scolded by a police officer instead.