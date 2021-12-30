For me, John Madden was many things: a football icon, a broadcaster alongside Al Michaels, and the voice of my favorite Madden video games.
For others in the newsroom that came before me, Madden was the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders, a Hall of Fame broadcaster alongside Pat Summerall, and Brett Favre’s No. 1 fan.
And, to every single generation, Madden was the almighty turducken creator and the subject of many comedy bits by Frank Caliendo — but, more than anything, he was football.
As I write at my kitchen counter before the brief walk to the newsroom, I already know that Madden will be a topic of discussion. Steve Buchiere and Mike Hibbard will speak about how Madden’s presence in the booth made football broadcasts so much more enjoyable, how he implemented the yellow “first down” line for television, how the world shook when he said, “Boom!” after a big hit.
I will then regale them with memorable Madden quotes from his video games he had a pivotal role in creating, such as “He hit him so hard he had to take a taxi back to the stadium!”
Then we’ll all meet in the middle and talk about how funny Caliendo’s impersonations of him were, and, inevitably, the infamous turducken.
That’s what’s so tragic about the world losing someone like John Madden; he didn’t just transcend generations of football fans, he united all of us.
Many times in the newsroom the likes of Buchiere, Hibbard, Louise Hoffman Broach and a passing-by Alan Brignall or Mike Cutillo reach back into their own history to recall and discuss epic songs, movies, shows, actors, actresses and athletes they enjoyed “back in the day.”
I don’t think of myself as an old soul per say, but I do listen to the likes of Jim Croce and Don Henley; my favorite movie of all time is from 1986 — “Big Trouble in Little China” if you were wondering — and I have seen countless episodes of “I Love Lucy.” So, while I am tuned in to the youth-centered pop culture of today’s world, I still harbor love for things that came before my time.
But not everything reaches me. Shows like “Cheers,” “M*A*S*H,” “Frasier,” etc. are classics that I am aware of, but I have never watched them — and, to be honest, probably never will.
A question floated my way repeatedly in the newsroom goes something like this: “Pete, do you know of, *insert song, movie, show, actor, actress or athlete here*?” and I typically respond with, “Yeah I’ve heard of (it/them), but I’ve never watched/listened.” I then receive head shakes, but I still enjoy the conversation.
More often than one may think something or someone so transcendent is brought up and I can contribute, and John Madden is a shining example.
Football lost one of its Mount Rushmore members, but so too did sports broadcasting, video games and Caliendo’s impersonations. Everything Madden did was so authentic, enjoyable and heartwarming. He will be dearly missed.
If you ask me, “Renaissance Man” is outdated. “All Madden” should be the new term.
“If someone remembers me as a coach, they still call me ‘Coach,’ but if they know me for the video game, they just call me ‘Madden.’ ”