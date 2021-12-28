SYRACUSE — Syracuse basketball players were eager to get back on the court for the first time in two weeks, and it showed in a 93-62 blowout victory over Brown on Monday.
After the game, Syracuse guards Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard said the 15-day layoff — caused by positive Covid-19 cases within the program — offered the team an opportunity for a more positive approach to the season after a mediocre 5-5 record in its first 10 games.
“I think the big thing we were kind of just excited for is that (the layoff) gave us a new opportunity for a new season,” said Girard, who finished with 15 points, seven assists and five steals.
Before Monday’s victory over Brown, Syracuse secured wins over Arizona State, Drexel and Lafayette, along with a couple of quality victories over Indiana and Florida State.
However, the Orange’s losses were more glaring after dropping games to Auburn, Villanova, Virginia Commonwealth, Colgate and Georgetown.
At best, Girard said the Orange could’ve been 7-3, but he also mentioned the team could’ve had a more unfortunate 3-7 record. The team’s upcoming slate includes Cornell on Wednesday before resuming ACC action against Virginia on Saturday.
“The first 10 games — we won some big games and we also lost a few that we thought we should’ve probably won,” Girard said. “The pause was a good opportunity for us to kind of reflect on what we did and get back out there and really be hungry to kind of turn the season around.”
Syracuse’s second-half scoring blitz was evident as soon as Boeheim touched the ball on the Orange’s first possession when he nailed a 3-pointer.
After drilling another 3, his second in the first two minutes of the second half, Boeheim drew attention from multiple Brown defenders. He quickly slipped a pass to Girard on the wing for a triple that gave Syracuse a 15-point lead in the second half that would eventually double by the end of the game.
It was a perfect example of how the offense opens up for other Syracuse players once Boeheim is in a groove from deep.
Boeheim echoed Girard’s thoughts about having a new outlook of turning the season around as the team prepares for its final non-conference game against Cornell before conference play restarts this weekend.
“It’s huge. We just have the mentality that it is kind of a new season going into ACC play and finishing off the non-conference season with two really good Ivy League teams,” said Boeheim, who scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the second half on Monday.
“It’s just a great opportunity to shake some rust off and get back into our rhythm and continue to work on what we do.”
As Boeheim exited the game with about four minutes remaining, fans in the Carrier Dome erupted with cheers as Syracuse saw the season debut of senior center Bourama Sidibe. It marked his first game since he suffered a right knee injury before the Orange’s first exhibition game against Pace.
Sidibe only played three minutes in the second half, scoring one point and grabbing one rebound, but his return means Syracuse finally has a 100% healthy roster and another option at center behind Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem.
Syracuse practiced for four consecutive days leading up to Monday’s matchup against Brown. Boeheim said they were “probably” the team’s best practices of the year due to the intensity and the mindset shift. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said the team worked on a lot more half-court defense than usual.
“I think it’s a great look for us just to head into this next stretch with a fresh mindset and forget about the past and focus on the next play and the next game,” Buddy Boeheim said.
“Bottom line is we’re getting better,” Jim Boeheim said. “We’ve got to get a little better. We gotta keep improving.”