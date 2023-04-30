Gerry Clingerman of Lyons was named Wayne County’s Democratic Election Commissioner recently. He has been involved in politics — in the forefront and behind the scenes — most of his adult life. Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach conducted this interview with Clingerman by email. Here’s what he had to say about his background and newest endeavor:
LHB: Are you a Wayne County native? Where did you grow up and what was the community like at that time?
GC: YES! Born and raised in Lyons. I never left! Back in the day, we played outside all day, until it was dinner time. We knew that when the street lights came on we had better be home. We didn’t lock our doors, but today is a totally different story.
LHB: What did you do right after you graduated from high school? What have been some of your jobs over the years?
GC: I graduated from Lyons High School in 1981, went to Community College of the Finger Lakes (it’s called Finger Lakes Community College now) and graduated with an associate degree in Business Administration. Some of the jobs I’ve had: worked at Garlock for 28 years in security and later inside sales, then I went to Sentry Safe in East Rochester while still working at Garlock part-time. At Sentry Safe, I was a machine operator for 25 years until they relocated to Mexico.
LHB: I can remember you being on the Lyons Village Board when you were quite young. Where did your interest in politics come from?
GC: My interest in politics started when I was in the eighth grade, during the 1976 presidential election. The first time I ran for office was in 1983; at that time I was only 20 years old. The position I ran for was Town Assessor, the most hated person in town. Believe it or not, I WON the election! In 1987, at the age of 23, I ran for Village Trustee and won. These two times I ran on the Republican Line. I than later switched parties because I wasn’t happy with their leadership.
LHB: What has been your role in the Democratic party in Wayne County over the years?
GC: I joined the Democratic Party in 2000. Since then I have been County Committee Treasurer, state representative, and now election commissioner. On the town level, I am the chairman for our (the Democratic) committee.
LHB: Why did you want to be the county’s Democratic Election Commissioner? How do you see your role?
GC: After being in local politics for 40 years, I thought it was time to go in a different direction. Instead of being the candidate, I would be one of the people to ensure elections are conducted in an orderly manner. I see this role as a opportunity to define my final years in politics. After this, I am going to retire and live happily in my childhood home with my wife and pets.
LHB: When you are not working at the Board of Elections, what are our interests and hobbies?
GC: My interests are being a Buffalo Bills and New York Yankees fan. My hobbies are making wine and hard cider.
LHB: What is it that you would like people to know about you that they may not already know?
GC: For 30 years, I owned and operated Clingerman Signs. I made all kinds of custom signs — vinyl lettering, hand-painted signs and sandblasted signs, vehicle graphics, and banners.