Tom A. Mike is the owner and creative mind behind FLX Bell, a company that designs and produces steel, triangular-shaped bells with cutouts of the Finger Lakes and other lakes within New York. He is proud of his collaboration with local businesses that have helped the bells come to life. FingerLakes Bell Co. has a shop at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market in Barrington and also an outlet in Corning. Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach conducted this interview with Mike by email. As he would say, and often does, “Ring On!” For more information, go to https://flxbells.com/. Here is what Tom had to say:
LHB: Where did you grow up and what were some favorite things from your childhood that influenced you?
TM: I grew up in Horseheads. Influences are simple: my parents, a great neighborhood. Nancy Joe Strong, my piano teacher who brought playing music into my life. Basil McClain, my lifelong friend whose family accepted me and helped me avoid the ignorance of racism.
LHB: You have a varied background, I know; in art, photography and education. How did that all lead you to FLX Bells?
TM: I’ve always been creative, expressive. FLX Bells is another form of expression, form and sounds.
LHB: Where did you get the idea for it? How long have you done it and was it a little bit scary to start your own business?
TM: FLX Bells came from just seeing bells throughout my travels in Europe and the USA. Moving to the Finger Lakes, along with my art studies at Elmira College, helped bring it all together. And no, no fears.
LHB: Do you do it full-time? Besides your store at the Windmill, where else do you market your products?
TM: My photography and bell-making are both full-time. People will say, “It must be nice to be self-employed and not work.” HA!!! I work 24/7, 365. FLX Bell Co. is also located at Finger Lakes Unique, Market Street in Corning.
LHB: Do you have a home studio, or does the business have another location?
TM: I have a home studio.
LHB: Tell me about the bells themselves. What are they made from, and how do you determine how you will cut them? I know you have the lakes, but what other images are popular?
TM: The bells are made from 12-gauge steel, laser cut to perfection. I design each one using Photoshop and submit that to my steel fabricator at Smidgens Inc. located in Lima. They are great creative and experienced people. I then incorporate and deliver product to the talents of our local Mennonite community for welding, powder-coating and CNC routing. I then assemble. Other images/bells are lakes outside of the Finger Lakes region.
Interesting fact. It’s required that the lakes we put onto our bells run north to south in real life. Not east to west. It’s because the lakes fit into the bell best up and down instead of side to side. Each bell requires a clapper, pendulum system, jack chain to hang the bell from, and a wind catcher.
LHB: What are the price ranges of what you sell? Are the bells all the same size, or do they vary?
TM: Prices range from $79 to $98. We size each bell according to the size of the lake itself; for example, our Seneca Bell is our largest lake bell since Seneca Lake is the largest Finger Lake. The bell is 16 inches tall. The rest go from there. Because of that, each bell has its own unique tones. Neato!
LHB: I know that you also sell the lakes themselves as hanging elements. What other hangers do you make? I remember seeing red buffaloes for the Buffalo Bills.
TM: We call the hanging elements wind catchers, and they hang from each bell. Every bell comes with the traditional, triangular wind catcher. However, we also design fun-shaped wind catchers such as dog and cat shapes, and our most popular is our classic standing Buffalo Bills red wind catcher. Go Bills!
LHB: What are your future plans for your business?
TM: Future plans include selling wholesale and distributing well beyond the Finger Lakes region.