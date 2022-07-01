Geneva Red Wings beat writer Charles Manaseri conducted an in-person interview with Geneva High School graduates and current Red Wings, Michael Bowler and Wyatt Patchett. Patchett attends Le Moyne College as a utility player and Bowler will add to Finger Lakes Community College baseball’s success when he joins as a pitcher next season. Here is what the two had to say about returning to Geneva to play for the Red Wings:
CM: So, what’s it like being from Geneva and getting a chance to come back and play for the hometown team?
WP: I’ve always watched the Red Wings growing up. I always looked up to these ball players, and getting the chance to come back after college and play here; I’ve always looked up to this team so it’s really cool. It kinda comes full circle, so it’s awesome.
MB: Yeah for sure, to add on top of that. Being able to see all the little kids I used to see at the Little League park, my younger siblings. It’s really gratifying to see them come up to the fence, ask for signed balls and recognize you. It’s nice to see they recognize all the hard work we put in as players. So, again it’s just really cool.
CM: What were your last seasons of college ball like?
WP: In my first year, because of COVID, a lot of 5th-year players got the chance to come back and play. This didn’t give me a lot of playing time really, but I got the chance to learn a lot from the veterans of the team. When I did get to play, I was able to take those teachings and expand on them in the games. It was a real learning experience and it was fun.
MB: In the short time I was at Le Moyne before I went to FLCC, it was a great learning experience. The pitchers there definitely know some mental notes that they taught me to get better. Also, seeing the teams work outs in the weight room was very inspiring.
CM: Are you two staying at home or with the team at the Hobart/William Smith dorms?
WP: I stay at home. I’m five or 10 minutes away.
MB: Same. I stay at home too.
CM: Even though we are into the season a few games already, what are your goals for this summer?
WP: This summer I really just want to get bigger and stronger. I want to have successful at-bats when I’m given the chance to play, and also to further develop myself as a pitcher. Being that my teammates come from all over the U.S. and have so much talent, I want to be able to hold my own and contribute as best I can.
MB: I have a few goals for this summer; one of them is to get healthy and get quality innings of pitching from my arm. As a redshirt at LeMoyne, I didn’t get to throw any, so any chance here I will try to make them quality innings. My other goal would be working and further developing the pitches that are in my arsenal. For example, my cut fastball and 2 seamer are probably two of the pitches I’d most like to get better at.
WP: To piggyback off of that, I’d say one of my goals would be to develop at decent change up.
CM: Not many if any, on this team, know each other quite like you two do. Would you say your familiarity with one another helps in the overall team chemistry.
WP: It was definitely cool, coming into this season, knowing I’d be playing with a guy that I’ve grown up with and played with as kids. With all these guy though, we’ve been together for three or four weeks already. When you’re with somebody every day, it’s easy to build relationships and comraderie. Our chemistry is already great, these are a great bunch of guys and we are all very close.
MB: I think I can honestly say that our team has the best outside-of-baseball life. We all look out for each other and there is never any animosity.
CM: Are there any Finger Lakes or Geneva food spots that you have or would recommend to your teammates?
MB: Cams Pizzeria! The best pizza in the Finger Lakes.
WP: I feel like Mombergers Sub Shop is so underrated. They are so fantastic.
CM: Last question, what is your favorite off the field activity?
MB: I’d say that recently I’ve been fortunate that in the last two weeks I’ve purchased a boat. In that span, me and the boys have gone out about 12 times on it. So I’d say going out on the boat with the boys, swimming, and fishing.
WP: I’m a huge fan of fishing, I love fishing. It’s very relaxing for me, so chances are if I’m not here, I’m on the lake or at the lake fishing.