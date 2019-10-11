NAPLES — Few tournaments in sports come down to the two best teams meeting in the final.
Mynderse Academy girls tennis has been one of the best teams in the Finger Lakes this year. So has Wellsville in its league.
The Blue Devils entered the Section V Class C1 tournament as the No. 3-ranked team, and brought an 11-3 record into Thursday’s championship match at Naples High School. Wellsville, the No. 1 seed, was 13-1.
Game on.
In a back-and-forth match befitting of a final, Mynderse battled to a 3-2 victory over the Lions, good for its fourth Section V Class C1 title in the past five years.
Tied 2-2 going into the final match of the night, the Blue Devils’ season came down to No. 3 singles player Rachel Mahoney, who found herself in a familiar situation.
On Wednesday night against East Rochester in the Class C1 semifinals, the contest was tied 2-2 and came down to Mahoney, whose match would decide her team’s fate. She won the match in three sets and sent Mynderse to the finals.
Wednesday night, Mahoney played to a three-set victory once again to win the title for the Blue Devils.
“It was two nights in a row for us,” said head coach Scott Redding after the victory. “Tied 2-2 and it was down to Rachel Mahoney, and she won it both nights. She’s tough as nails.”
It was an interesting afternoon for the Blue Devils. After their top two singles players, Val Kohberger and Lily Pena-Alicea, suffered uncharacteristic straight-set losses, Mynderse had to rely on its doubles teams to come through — and they did.
The No. 1 team of Lily Redding and Danielle Ehresman started off shaky, but came from behind and won the match in three sets, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
The No. 2 tandem of Jewlie Pierce and Alyssa Karsten flexed their muscles and won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
Mahoney has proven in the past two days to seemingly thrive in these types of scenarios.
“You teach these kids to be mentally strong and that it’s like any other match,” Redding said, “but these kids know it’s not, and they know how big it is ... (Mahoney) stayed so poised, and we are so proud of her.”
After dropping the first set, Mahoney found another gear and took the next two sets, 6-4, 6-4.
It turned out to be quite the emotional evening for the Blue Devils.
Not only was it the team’s fourth title in five years, but it was Lily Redding’s fourth title as well. Although she has been on the varsity team since eighth grade, it was the first time she tasted sectional glory with her dad as head coach. Scott Redding took over in 2018 after longtime coach Mike Marriam retired.
The night came full circle when Marriam was the one to present the trophy to his former team.
“It was an emotional night because Mike presented the trophy. It was very rewarding,” Coach Redding said, “We’re just so proud of them. It’s been an unbelievable season to conclude team play.”
While winning a championship always brings a feeling of elation, this one seemed just a little bit sweeter for Mynderse.