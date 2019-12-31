PALMYRA — It has been a successful season thus far for the Pal-Mac wrestling team and an even better winter break.
The Red Raiders nearly swept all eight matches in the Dick Vincent Dual Meet held at Letchworth High School this past weekend. On Monday, Pal-Mac had another hard test as they hosted Brockport in a mid-afternoon meet.
The Red Raiders (16-7) fell to the Blue Devils 54-30 in one of their more lopsided losses of the season.
“We are coming off of a long weekend with one day of rest and that poses some challenges,” Pal-Mac head coach John Burgess said. “Those things can throw off some kids. As a whole, I think we wrestled pretty tough. If two guys don’t get pinned, we’re at a tie match.”
Brockport won the initial weight class as Zachary Rooks (99) lost a 4-2 decision to Paul Rose. One of Pal-Mac’s finer wrestlers, Jace Schafer (106), then pinned Dino Battisti to give Pal-Mac a 6-3 lead.
The Red Raiders then went four wins and five losses in the next nine weight classes and saw an injury win from Aiden Gales (126) as well as pins from Kaleb Burgess (145), Ethan Ferro (152) and Jake Pate (170), all of whom are having excellent seasons.
The meet was tied at 24-all going into the final four weight classes. Unfortunately, Pal-Mac suffered pin-losses in the last four matches.
Christian Wall (182), Joshua Shafer (195), Hunter Battoglia (220) and Riley Belanger (285) all suffered pins in the final four matches of the meet and the Red Raiders suffered their seventh loss of the year.
“Brockport is a really tough team,” Burgess said. “We know they are a tough team and that’s why we schedule them. We’re trying to set ourselves up for sectionals.”
There was a touch of controversy as Dominic Affronti (113) was disqualified for allegedly biting his opponent, something that Affronti completely denied doing intentionally.
In the heat of a sport that requires massive amounts of physical exertion, such as wrestling, if an opponents mouth is open, it can result in unintentional teeth marks that are a by-product of the physical battle.
What makes the situation even stranger is that Affronti had no reason to gain an unfair advantage; he was winning the match.
“The opponent never cried out or said anything until there was a break in the action and that’s when it was brought up,” Burgess said. “Dom says he definitely did not (bite him) and typically if you’re winning a match that’s not your go-to but I can’t say yes or no.”
All signs point to the incident being an accident but nevertheless, Affronti was disqualified, costing Pal-Mac a vital six points.
The loss came off of a busy and successful weekend, and coach Burgess was encouraged by some of the performances he saw from his top wrestlers.
“Trevor Bouwens really impressed me tonight,” he said. “To hold Ryan Daly to a 7-2 match is hard to do because (Ryan) is a very good wrestler.”
With the new year on the horizon and the home stretch of the regular season, coach Burgess has his team’s eyes set on sectionals and states.
“I’m hoping we have multiple guys in the state tournament and that’s why we wrestle the schedule that we wrestle,” Burgess said. “We have multiple guys that can make it.”