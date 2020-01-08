PENN YAN — Mynderse traveled to Penn Yan Academy in hopes of picking up a win and making up some ground in the Finger Lakes East League.
The Penn Yan Mustangs (4-3, 2-2), however, held their ground and home court advantage to squeak out a 74-64 overtime victory over the Blue Devils.
Despite a 10-point margin and 11-1 scoring advantage for the Mustangs in overtime, the game was far more exciting than the final box score shows.
“This was a huge win,” Penn Yan head coach DanDoyle said after the game. “The Finger Lakes East (league) is so difficult that any win is great, and Mynderse is so tough. It was a fun game to coach and be around.”
The game featured stars from both teams having success as Penn Yan’s Brennan Prather led his team with 21 points alongside Peter Nicholson with 18 and Mason Kuber’s 13 points and three 3’s. Kyle Berna’s 10 points would round out Penn Yan’s double digit scorers.
For Mynderse (2-6, 1-4), Jared King made his presence well known, as he always does. King finished with a game-high 27 points, including four three-pointers. Troy Kabat added 16 points with four three-pointers as well.
With the score at 63-61 in favor of Penn Yan with the game and shot clocks ticking down, the Blue Devils’ sophomore Mike Bogartsunk a 30-foot, fadeaway three-pointer with 13 seconds left to put Mynderse up by one point.
On their final possession of regulation, Penn Yan’s Brennan Prather drove to the hole and was fouled with a chance to win the game with .6 seconds remaining. Prather hit his first free throw to tie the game and missed the second to send the game to overtime.
The Mustangs then had both hands on the wheel and outscored the Blue Devils 11-1 in the overtime period. Mason Kuver stepped up and hit two three-pointers as well to help the Mustangs win their fourth game of the year and third league game.
“I think our defense was outstanding,” coach Doyle said. “We stepped up when we had to, but we also had five guys with nine or more points. But it came down to guys stepping up when they had to.”