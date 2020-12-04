The New York Public High School Athletic Association updated their “Return to Interscholastic Athletics” document on Nov. 17 for the winter season.
Bowling has been determined to be a “low-risk” sport but does have specific considerations as outlined by the NYSPHSAA document.
To be as safe as possible indoors this winter season, the general considerations are as follows:
• Communicate in advance with bowling center on policies, procedures and permitted time frames for practice and competition.
• Communicate with teams and leagues to ensure schools are following the same competition protocols during practice and competition.
• Communicate with section coordinators and local departments of health if any issues arise.
• Teams should follow all procedures and protocols of the bowling center hosting the competition.
• Each team shall get their own table or area to sit in. Consider signage for competition noting “Reserved For “lane # or team #”.
• Rule 18 Bowling Ball-Altering Surface Exception – The use of isopropyl alcohol only to disinfect balls. No other performance cleaners are permitted.
• During league warm up, mark on floor where bowler should stand “on deck”; only one “on deck” bowler at a time.
• If teams are competing together on the same pair of lanes for a match, practice times should be staggered.
• Any changes to the format of the leagues which may have a direct, or indirect, impact on qualifying for the state championship composite division, should be brought to the attention of your section committee for review.
For a full review of the considerations for all sports and additional information, visit http://www.nysphsaa.org/COVID-19-Info to access the “Return to Interscholastic Athletics” document.