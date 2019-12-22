GENEVA — Geneva Reads recently introduced a new program to help Spanish-speaking parents set an example of reading enjoyment for their children.
The Hispanic Family Reading program, funded by the John Ben Snow Trust and ONYA, kicked off Nov. 21 when a table of novels, non-fiction and spirituality books — all in Spanish — was set up during West Street School Parent-Teacher conferences so that parents could select a book to read at home.
Also provided in Spanish was information about the importance of setting the reading example, and details about free English classes and/or tutoring available through Finger Lakes Community College and Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates. Geneva Reads Executive Director Anne Schühle and volunteers Lisa Gage, Anne Dinan, and Jane Gerling chatted with the parents about the program and encouraged them to pick something they’d enjoy reading.
Schühle, who also works for FLCC’s Adult Education Program and worked and volunteered for LVOY, sought funding for the new Geneva Reads program because she realized while teaching ESL classes that many immigrant parents are learning English, but the proficiency needed to enjoy an entire book takes years to attain.
“Our students lead busy lives and they are making great progress, but they need to be setting an example when their children are young,” Schühle said. “So, we decided to pursue funds that would allow us to get books to them now.”
Board President Nina McCarthy said that “In a program like this we’ll work to make sure that books are matched by interest, language, and reading level.”
On teacher conference days, parents also filled out a survey to give Geneva Reads a better idea of their reading levels, the type of books they’d be interested in, and whether they’d like to be part of mother-daughter book clubs, which the ONYA funding will specifically address.
“I was very excited when board member Kristin Jabara, who teaches English as a New Language at West Street School, suggested we see parents on conference days,” Schühle said. “It’s the perfect time to meet moms and dads who have children ages 3 to 6.”
Barb Bartels, who translated the program materials for Geneva Reads, Joan Fratangelo and Susanne McNally staffed the table with Gerling and Dinan at Dec. 3 parent-teacher conferences.
In 2020, Geneva Reads plans to add other components to the program, working with Head Start, the Geneva City School District, ABCD and local churches that serve Geneva’s Spanish-speaking population.