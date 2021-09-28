GENEVA — The city School District Board of Education placed Superintendent Patricia Garcia on administrative leave Tuesday morning, pending an investigation into a personnel complaint.
The vote among the seven-member board was unanimous.
Kathleen Davis was named interim superintendent. She is listed as a teaching assistant on the school district's website. The board agreed to ask the state Education Department for a salary waiver on Davis' behalf to take effect Wednesday.
The board also voted to hire an outside source, Mark Pettit, to conduct the investigation.
“We are confident that engaging an outside investigator is the best course of action to respect and protect the rights of all involved,” board President Stephanie Annear said in a press release issued by the school district. "Dr. Davis comes to us highly recommended, with experience as a superintendent and interim superintendent — we believe the district will be in good hands under her guidance.”
After spending the first 20 minutes of the special meeting in executive session, the board approved four measures — all by unanimous vote — in approximately five minutes after returning to open session.
The only additional discussion on any of the motions was board member José Canario asking if Garcia's leave would take effect immediately. Annear said it would.
The press release said Garcia had agreed to the temporary leave.