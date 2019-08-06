GENEVA — Every 18 months, the city of Geneva inducts new members into its Sports Hall of Fame.
This November, eight new members will be enshrined in Geneva’s pinnacle of sports.
Jasper “Junior” Collins (football), Carol Davis (contributor), Matthew DeJohn (golf), David Ferris (golf), Brian Fowler (football), Richard Guererri (football), Jennifer Robbins (basketball) and the 1974-77 Geneva High Girls Swim team.
Collins, Fowler and Guererri will be the 27th, 28th and 29th football players inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ferris and DeJohn will be the 11th and 12th golfers inducted, Robbins will be the 34th basketball player, Carol Davis will be the fifth contributor and the 1974-77 Geneva girls swim team will be the first swim team inducted and the 19th team inducted.
The Hall of Fame was created in June of 1989 and includes members from the 19th, 20th and the 21st century.
The criteria for the inductees must have attended either Geneva High or DeSales or been an outstanding contributor to sports in the city of Geneva.
The non-athlete category pertains to someone, such as a coach or trainer,
This year’s banquet will be held at Club 86 in Geneva on Friday, November 15th.
Anyone may submit a nomination for future Hall of Fame inductees.
All nominees must be ten years out of high school and will be reviewed and voted upon by the Board of Directors by secret ballot. A nominee must receive a minimum of six votes and be named on at least 2/3rds of the ballots.
For more information on the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame and when tickets are available visit their website at www.genevasportshof.org.
