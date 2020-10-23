GENEVA — The Geneva Theatre Guild will be holding auditions for a production of the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.”
Adapted and directed by Steve Duprey, the performance will take place live on the Geneva Theatre Guild website Dec. 11-13, with performances starting at 7:30 p.m. each day.
Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom.
Available parts include five men, two women, and three children. The performance will be a full production, not a play reading, and memorization of lines will be required. Cold reading will be held from the script at auditions, but those auditioning are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the story. Rehearsals and the performances will be held on Skype.
To register for auditions, visit genevatheatreguild.org.