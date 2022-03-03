HONEOYE FALLS — Second-seed Clyde-Savannah defeated 6-seed Gananda both times during the regular season. The two teams met once more in the girls Class C2 semifinal at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School on Wednesday night and the Blue Panthers would not be denied a third time.
Gananda defeated the Golden Eagles 55-53 and moved on to the Class C2 championship.
With 1.1 seconds to go, Gananda went 1-for-2 at the free throw line and left the door open for one final play in the Golden Eagles’ season.
Head coach Steven Dunn called a timeout and drew a play. Junior Madison Secor inbounded the ball and found a sprinting Jaida Larsen who ran around from the opposite side of the key.
Larsen received the ball at the top of the 3-point line with 1.1 seconds to go and immediately drew two Gananda defenders. Larsen took one dribble to her left and put up a 20-foot shot from just beyond the top of the key as the buzzer sounded. The shot glazed the side of the rim and fell to the floor, giving the Blue Panthers the upset victory.
Clyde-Savannah finishes the season with an 18-3 overall record. The Golden Eagles will be returning their entire roster with the exception of senior Kelsie DiSanto.