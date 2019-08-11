FAYETTE — Last season Damon Nicholson resigned as the Romulus girl’s basketball coach midway through the season, citing personal reasons. It was news that shocked many Romulus alumni.
After spending 25 1/2 years on the bench and collecting a 293-160 record, Nicholson was thrown a retirement party by his wife, Suzy — at the MacDougall Sportsman Club on Saturday afternoon, where a good number of his former players came out to celebrate, including some from the 2014 State Championship team that went 25-0.
“I had many good teams,” Nicholson said. “These kids, everything they’ve done for me is awesome. I had a lot of fun. It was 25 1/2 years of a lot of fun. I had a lot of good memories and a lot of good friends.”
One player in particular he’ll always remember coaching was his daughter Erica, who graduated in 2009 and was part of the program’s first Section V title in 2006-07. She also was an assistant coach on the State Championship team.
“They’re the ones that half paved the road so to speak to get a taste of that championship mentality,” Nicholson said. “I don’t know all the particulars of the Western Regional game, but there were some heavy words talked. It was a lot of fun and I don’t know how we did it, but we ended up winning that game.
“Then we went out to Troy and gave the school and the community a taste of what it was like to get to that spot. Then the 2014 group did it and got it done. Over the time getting a taste of that and getting the whole family involved, it was special — because it’s hard to get. Even getting to the final four is hard to get.”
Likewise, Erica will always remember playing for and coaching with her father.
“It was two different worlds,” she chuckled. “Coaching with him was an experience. You can see things that he’s seen from the sideline, that when you’re a player you don’t really get to see that. It’s hard sitting on a bench when you got kids that are out there that really want to do it.
“My sophomore year broke our heart, but to be on the team that won it all was nice to see and be a part of it. Those kids deserved every minute of the glory that they had. They get to really soak it in and I’m glad we brought it back to Romulus. It was fun, playing for him was another story. I’d never change a minute of it. He pushed me to be the player I am and the coach I was.”
Zoe McDonald was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in 2014. She took some time to reflect on what it was like playing for Nicholson.
“Honestly every win, especially an important win I said ‘this is for him and for his family’, McDonald said. “I’m the youngest of four and we all were coached by him. When he says ‘pave the way’, I was there and witnessed how exciting it was and how it brought the community together. So the whole time I said, ‘this is for this family’.
“We just happened to win every single game which was also crazy. A lot of them, too ,were really good close games. There were a lot of really good teams we played that year. We just went into every game head on and ‘let’s do this.’ My first thing when we won, was I sprinted over to him, then I sprinted over to Erica, and then I sprinted over to Suzy at the scorer’s table. It was for them, and my family was there supporting me all the way — so it was really cool.”
The reunion with his championship team was a feel-good moment for Nicholson.
“Having those kids around me and taking those pictures really means a lot,” Nicholson added. “It’s pretty special and I’m really grateful for my wife and everybody putting this together for me. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I don’t have any intentions of coaching anywhere else either.”
