PENN YAN — In many wins in 2023, the Penn Yan girls lacrosse team got out to a big lead and weathered a brewing comeback from their opponents and hung on to win. Wednesday night's 8-5 victory over Palmyra-Macedon carried extra significance as it was the clinching victory that crowned the Mustangs league champions for the season.
Up 5-0 at the half, Pal-Mac (12-4, 6-1) used their immense firepower to claw back into the game.
MODERATE MAY
Since beginning the season scorching hot with an unbeaten record until an 11-10 loss to Corning to begin the month of May, the Mustangs faced tough competition in higher classes. Games against Honeoye Falls-Lima, Our lady of Mercy and Penfield handed Penn Yan three losses in four games.
With a record of 2-4 in May after a 9-0 start to the season, the Mustangs rebounded well against Pal-Mac and the defense shined in the first half and showed it could weather a storm in the second.
STARS COLLIDE
Penn Yan's Bailey Cooper and Pal-Mac's Reagan Diehl both finished the season leading their team in points for the year.
THE WEEKEND AWAITS
The 2023 sectional tournament begins this Saturday. Penn Yan is expected to grab the top seed in the Class D tournament while Pal-Mac looks like it will land at the No. 1 or No. 2 top seed in Class C with the same record as Aquinas.
The Lil' Irish and the Red Raiders appear to be on a collision course for the Class C as just four of the nine teams finished with a record above .500.
Penn Yan faces a similar scenario in Class D but four other teams to contend with in the entire class. Waterloo/Marcus Whitman poses the greatest threat to knock off the Mustangs as the Tigers ended with a x-x record and played Penn Yan to within three goals back on April 12.