CANANDAIGUA — Despite the fact that there were the most swimmers gathered at any meet all year long, the Finger Lakes Invitational held at Canandaigua Academy saw two swimmers with multiple victories.
There was a lot to like in every event, and although there weren’t any fans in attendance, the swim teams from Midlakes, Marcus Whitman, Palmyra-Macedon, North Rose-Wolcott and Gananda/Wayne made plenty of noise cheering on their teammates.
In the end, the undefeated powerhouse Pal-Mac Red Raiders swam away with the event, winning eight out of 11 events and scoring 304 points. Head coach Christopher Oaks won Coach of the Year and Elizabeth Share won a “share” of Swimmer of the Meet, along with Midlakes’ Paige Mattoon. Marcus Whitman’s Amy Smithling was named Senior of the Year.
“We’ve enjoyed our season. We were lucky to have it, we’re lucky that Section V and the Finger Lakes have been so supportive,” Oaks said. “The girls have taken the opportunity. We’ve had girls swim over the summer in Canandaigua Lake and we’ve enjoyed the opportunity to swim and they swam well today.”
The day began with the 200 medley relay. Marcus Whitman got off to a flying start from Amy Smithling followed by Zoey Dean. Dean’s sound form on breaststroke gave the Wildcats the lead heading into the third medley. Pal-Mac sophomore Danielle McDonald flew through her 50 meter butterfly with flawless form to take back the lead and hand it to relay anchor Madison Prober, who brought home Pal-Mac’s first victory of the day with a time of 2:11.65. Marcus Whitman made it close and touched the wall less than a second later at 2:12.42.
The second event was the 200 yard freestyle, and Pal-Mac’s Angelina Trapp and Midlakes’ Kennady Perri blew the field out of the water. Trapp and Perri battled for every meter of the race. Trapp touched the wall at 2:09.76 and Perri was right behind her with 2:11.63, 10 seconds in front of the rest of the field.
Pal-Mac’s Charlotte Sanson won the next event — the 200 Individual medley — with a time of 2:26.77, beating Marcus Whitman’s Zoey Dean by nearly six seconds.
The 50 freestyle was the first event of the day that did not have a Red Raider touch the wall first. Midlakes senior Paige Mattoon won her first of two events and bested her personal best time in the event, winning it in 26.32 seconds and beating her personal best time by .89 seconds. Mattoon would go on to win the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.37.
Thanks to the likes of Mattoon, Perri, and the rest of a strong Screaming Eagles team, Midlakes placed second with 252 points.
“It has been a crazy season but as soon as they found out they could swim, they have been 100% at the pool everyday,” Midlakes/Red Jacket head coach Liz Grillo said.
“She was so ready,” Grillo continued to say about Mattoon. “She was asking me, ‘what can I go today?’ She did it. She showed it in the 50 and 100 today. She had great races.”
In the longest race of the day, Trapp took the 500 freestyle with relative ease, winning in 5:44.84, beating her top time by nearly two seconds and finishing over 13 seconds ahead of Newark freshman Marek Pierce.
Several more Pal-Mac victories followed in the 200 freestyle, the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay. The Red Raiders won all three relays. Zoey Dean took the 100 breaststroke victory for Marcus Whitman.
“We’ve just enjoyed having practice and being able to be a team,” Oaks said. “We may not be able to do the fun team outings, but we got to enjoy being a team in the water and get to swim and win the league invite.”