Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.