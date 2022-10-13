WATERLOO — A senior night is always sweeter when the home team gets the win. Not only did Waterloo girls volleyball do that: the team swept rival Geneva in the process and earned its fourth-straight win.
The Tigers (12-3, 5-3) have assembled a strong season under first-year head coach Mackenzie Sayern. The team put together a six-match win streak early in the season and now appears to be operating in top gear with just three matches to go in the regular season.
On Wednesday night after the seniors were celebrated, the Tigers and Panthers took to the floor. While the Tigers aimed to stretch the win streak to four, the Panthers were looking to avenge a loss to Waterloo back on Sept. 21 in Geneva. The Panthers and Tigers went the distance in their first meeting of the season but it was not nearly the case on Wednesday night.
Waterloo sprinted out to a 9-3 lead and then kept things moving at 12-5. The Tigers closed out the first set 25-18 and hit full gear in the second set.
Up 8-4, Waterloo rattled off five straight points for a commanding 13-4 set lead. The Tigers kept pouring it and eventually took a 21-9 lead off a big block from Nadya Clingerman. The Panthers fought back but the second set went to Waterloo, 25-14.
The final set began with Geneva giving it their all. Down 9-10, Waterloo’s Maddie Westerberg rose over the net and blocked a Geneva kill attempt for a point to tie the set. Westerberg had a big night with 11 kills, three blocks and four aces.
From there, the Tigers took the next five points and command of the match. A few more scoring runs for Waterloo ended the match at 25-18 and a happy crowd of parents and fans made its way onto the court to congratulate the players and seniors. Christina Ross ran the offense with 21 assists, 11 digs and 10 kills. Lainie Forde added five kills, 12 digs, and three aces
Alyssa Zugec and Karynn Price led the way for Geneva. Zugec logged 10 assists and 13 digs while Price accounted for two kills, 11 digs and a block.