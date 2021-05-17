At a press conference today in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said what a lot of people have been waiting to hear: You can ditch the masks.
If you've had the COVID-19 vaccine, that is.
“If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said. “No masks. No social distancing.”
Basically, New York is adopting new guidance from the federal government that will allow fully vaccinated people in the state to largely stop wearing masks in nearly all settings.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new mask guidelines last week. It allows fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors and indoors, even in large crowds. Cuomo said New York will adopt the CDC guidance starting Wednesday.
He added that businesses and other private entities will continue to be allowed to set their own rules, including being able to mandate masks if they want to.