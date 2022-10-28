PENN YAN — The Section V football tournament started on Friday night for several classes and in Class C No. 2-seeded Penn Yan/Dundee rolled over No. 7 Midlakes in the quarterfinals, 40-7.
Penn Yan/Dundee (7-1) got the scoring started in the first half with a seven-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carter Earl. Out of the shotgun formation, Earl faked the handoff and kept the ball up the middle. After avoiding a tackle, he bounced to the outside left and turned on the jets to beat four players to the goal line for the early score that set the tone for the game.
On the ensuing possession, the Scottish Mustangs defense pinned Midlakes in its own end. On 3rd-and-14, Penn Yan defensive lineman Mason Czymmek forced a fumble on a Screaming Eagles run play and recovered the ball himself at Midlakes’ 22-yard line. Nick Slavick punched in the touchdown a few snaps later and just like that, Penn Yan/Dundee put the game out of reach.
Midlakes finishes the 2022 season with a 4-5 record which included a three-game win streak to begin the year.