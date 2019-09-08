GREECE — While most high school football teams in New York State opened their season up on Friday night, Geneva opened up with a rare Saturday road trip to Greece Athena.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, they fell 20-14.
Senior Dugan Doeblin had a 55-yard pick six to open up the scoring for the Panthers. Junior quarterback Wyatt Patchett connected with Jahvon Loucks for a 48-yard touchdown in the second. Patchett finished the day going 6-for-11 with 158 passing yards.
Isiah Harrison opened the season off with 19 carries for 76 yards, while senior Liam Ryan had 86 all purpose yards. Senior Malik Gramling led the way on the defensive side of the ball with 13 tackles.
Geneva had a couple shots from the 20 yard line late in the game, but couldn’t covert. The Panthers will return to Loman Stadium this as they host Hornell at 7 p.m.
In other local high school football action:
Red Jacket 30, Clyde-Savannah 8
SHORTSVILLE — The Indians swarmed the Golden Eagles offense with 12 sacks on the afternoon. Sophomore Hunter Fitzpatrick led the charge with four sacks. Kyle Damore, Ethan Lenny and Trenton Coyne each chipped in with two sacks a piece.
Senior quarterback Matt Record connected with classmate Chase Rizzo for two long touchdowns. The two connected from 73 and 67 yards out. Record also found Adam Borst from eight yards out to open up the scoring. Junior running back Logan Keifer put the icing on the cake with an 18-yard scamper to the endzone.
Attica 38,
Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 0
RUSHVILLE — The Wildcats were shutout in their season opener.
Attica torched the Marcus Whitman defense with touchdown runs from 39 and 24 yards out in the first. The Wildcats continued to struggle defensively in the second quarter as they surrendered 25 points.
Marcus Whitman will look to rebound this Friday as they travel to Penn Yan for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
In Friday’s local high school football action:
Avon 48, Mynderse 6
AVON — Junior Dylan Larizza opened up the scoring with a 80-yard kick return after a blocked kick. From there it was all about the Braves.
Roman Volpe hauled in a 40-yard pass Nick Rowland. Rowland followed up with a five yard touchdown to make the score 13-6 after one quarter of play. The combo of Volpe and Rowan continued to torch the Blue Devil defense in the second quarter.
Volpe was on the receiving end of a 27-yard pass from Rowland to open up the scoring in the quarter. Rowland then scampered to the endzone from 36 yards out to make it 27-6 at the half.
Sophomore running back Xavier Rivera had a strong second half performance as he scored two touchdowns. Classmate Andrew Roland put the nail in the coffin with a four yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Mynderse was highlighted by Jared King who hauled in four receptions for 32 yards, while Nick Cambareri chipped in with eight tackles on the defensive side.
The Blue Devils will go on the road this Friday night and look to get revenge against Letchworth/Warsaw in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 25, Waterloo 0
CALEDONIA — The Indians were shutout in their season opener against the Raiders. Waterloo will look to bounce back this Friday night as they host Dansville at Tom Coughlin Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Penn Yan 10, Bath 6
BATH — The Mustangs captured a season opening road victory over the Rams. Penn Yan hopes to make it two in a row as they host Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield this Friday night at 7 p.m.
Honeoye Falls-Lima 44, Newark 7
HONEOYE FALLS — The Reds dropped their season opener on the road against the Cougars. Next week, Newark will travel to former Finger Lakes East foe Midlakes this Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Livonia 55, Midlakes 0
LIVONIA — The Screaming Eagles were blanked on the road by the Bulldogs on Friday night. Midlakes will host former Finger Lakes East foe Newark this Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.