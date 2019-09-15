LYONS — Last week many Finger Lakes teams struggled against Livingston County teams in the opening weekend of high school football such as Lyons’ lopsided loss against Alexander. On Friday night the Lions earned a hard fought 28-14 victory over Cuba-Rushford.
Lyons (1-1) got on the scoreboard first as they registered a safety in the first quarter. Both teams scored twice in the second quarter, giving the home team a narrow 16-14 halftime lead.
The Lions got a jolt of offense as Amir James ran for 213 yards on 24 carries, to go along with three touchdowns. Lucas Lucieer chipped in with 122 yards on 15 carries, topped off with a touchdown and a fumble recovery on defense.
Ben Kemp led the way on the defensive side of the ball with 17 tackles, while Max Lucieer complied 15 tackles in the win.
Lyons will look to make it two in a row as they travel to York/Pavilion this Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
In other local high school football action:
Red Jacket 18, Falconer 13
FALCONER — The Indians (2-0) edged Section VI Falconer on the road Saturday afternoon.
Senior running back Jarrett LeGault torched the defense for a 40-yard touchdown. Quarterback Matt Record later connected with Chase Rizzo from three yards out. Junior Logan Keifer complied 115 yards on 19 carriers and a score.
Senior linebacker Jacob Anderson amassed 15 tackles on defense to seal the victory. Kyle Damore also chipped in with 11 tackles. Hunter Fitzpatrick and Ethan Lenny each got to the quarterback for one sack apiece. Lenny and Blaze Hickson also nabbed a fumble recovery.
Red Jacket will look to extend its winning streak to three as they travel to Batavia Notre Dame this Saturday afternoon for a 1:30 kickoff.
Letchworth/Warsaw 48, Mynderse 8
GAINESVILLE — The Blue Devils (0-2) struggled against the defending Section V Class C champions on Friday night.
Sophomore running back Colin Ryan had 54 yards on the ground on 10 carries, topped off with a touchdown. Classmate Ethan Hilmire connected with senior wide out Cole Dickson for the 2-point conversion.
Letsaw quarterback Brett Vasile was 9-for-11 through the air with 91 yards and a touchdown. Vasile was also versatile on the ground as he added 10 rushing yards on four carries with a score.
The dynamic duo of CJ Hallopeter and Josh Andrews haunted the Blue Devil defense. Hallopeter chipped in with 56 yards on nine carries with a score, while Andrews carried the ball seven times for 50 yards and a score.
Mynderse will look to snap their two game losing skid as they host Wayland-Cohocton at Bracht Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Geneseo 14,
Clyde-Savannah 8
CLYDE — The Golden Eagles (0-2) dropped their home opener versus the Blue Devils on Friday night at Nick DerCola Field.
Clyde-Savannah’s lone points came way of a Steven Dunn touchdown pass to Hunter Donselaar. Noah Rattray connected with Donselaar on the 2-point conversion.
The Golden Eagles will look to win their first game of the season as they travel to Alexander this Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Waterloo 24, Dansville 13
WATERLOO — The Indians (1-1) earned their first victory of the season as they downed the Mustangs on Friday night at Tom Coughlin Stadium.
Waterloo will look to avenge their 62-32 loss versus East Rochester/Gananda from last year’s Sectional game as they square off with a 7 p.m. kickoff this Friday night.