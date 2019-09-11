GENEVA — One of the best feelings in sports is taking down a team that you’ve struggled against for many years.
On Tuesday night the Geneva boy’s soccer team (2-1, 2-1) experienced a real life David-and-Goliath story as they downed Pal-Mac by a score of 4-2.
“I think our program has been knocking in the Finger Lakes for some time now,” Panthers coach Jeff Dunham said. “This win means a lot for the program. I think if you asked Pal-Mac, they knew they were going to get a tough competitive game.”
Junior Mason Rusinko put the home team on the scoreboard first on a rebound from a penalty kick just 9:49 into the contest. Rusinko would finish the game with a hat-trick performance.
“Mason is a beast,” Dunham said with excitement. “He is so physical and imposes his will on defenders.”
Classmate Jordan Myer doubled up the lead as he buried a goal in the 31st minute, he would also add an assist later in the contest. The Red Raiders (1-2, 1-2) would give the Panthers a bit of a scare as Jan Simunick took a pass from Jace Schafer and beat goalkeeper Mitch Burrall, who turned away 12 shots in the win. Senior Sam Quick added a penalty kick goal for Pal-Mac as well.
“Mitch played phenomenal in net tonight,” Dunham said. “He was a big reason why we came out with the win tonight.”
The fancy foot work of Rusinko finished off Pal-Mac as scored at the 49th minute thanks to a good pass by senior Rye Weber.