Monday, Jan. 4 marked the earliest day that high-risk winter sports in New York State could be granted authorization to begin activities.
That date was set many months ago. Since then, virus cases have increased significantly and the current outlook on having a season appears grim.
In a Tweet from Dec. 30, 2020, President of the NYSPHSAA Dr. Robert Zayas wrote that, “there is no definitive timeline for authorization of high risk sports to resume competition.”
The Tweet continued to mention that the NYSPHSAA will continue working with state officials and member schools to determine a safe date to begin competing.
Low and moderate risk sports continue to compete on a daily basis. The student-athletes who elected to hold out hope for the high-risk sport of their choice may be faced with being dormant for the entire winter interscholastic athletic season.