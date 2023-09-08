*Results will be updated as they are received

FOOTBALL

SECTION V, CLASS A

University Prep Charter 27, Canandaigua 7

CA stats: QB Drew Williamee 9-for-19, 103 yards, 1 INT ... RB Sam Clark 15 carries for 62 yards, 1 TD ... WR Dominic Gullace 4 catches for 37 yards; 20 kickoff return yards ... Jaiden Pierce 1 catch for 37 yards

Next up: CA (1-1) will travel to Greece Arcadia on 9/14 at 6 p.m.

----

SECTION V, CLASS B

Batavia 33, Wayne Central 14

Next up: WC (0-1) will host Vertus Charter on 9/15 at 7 p.m.

----

Geneva 44, Rochester Prep 0

Geneva stats: QB Rey DeJesus 8-for-13 for 121 yards, 2 TDs and 42 yards rushing with 1 Rushing TD ... TE Xavier Praylor 53 rushing yards, 1 TD ... WR De'Sean Bruce 3 catches for 82 yards and 1 TD; 11 carries 36 yards and 1 TD ... WR/DB Robbie Johnson Jr. 14 yd TD catch; 1 INT ... DE Antonio Pesante 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks ... DT Harold Gomez 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks ... DT Justen Martinez 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

Next up: Geneva (2-0) will travel to Dansville to play Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton on 9/15 at 7 p.m.

----

WAYNE-FINGER LAKES EAST INDEPENDENT

Clyde-Savannah 52, Mynderse Academy 0

C-S stats: RB Zymere Smith 12 carries for 212 yards, 5 TDs; 1 catch for 36 yards ... QB Cody Griffin 4 carries for 53, 1 TD ... DL Chris Titus 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 Sack ... DL John Whitfield 6 tackles, 1 TFL ... Steven Large 5 tackles ... Aiden VanDuyne 1 INT

Next up: C-S (2-0) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 9/15 at 7 p.m. and will honor the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 state championship team ; MA (0-1) will host Newark/Marion on 9/15 at 7 p.m.

----

Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 39, South Seneca/Romulus 7

Next up: MW/B (1-0) will host Port Byron on 9/15 at 7 p.m. ; SS/R (0-1) will travel to Clyde-Savannah on 9/15 at 7 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Pal-Macedon 26, Greece Olympia/Odyssey 14

Next up: Pal-Mac (2-0) will travel to Bishop Timon on 9/21 at 6 p.m.

----

Newark/Marion 48, Jamesville-DeWitt 42

N/M stats: QB Alex Bernardi 15-for-22, 369 yards, 6 TDs ... WR Kellen Foster 7 catches for 141 yards, 3 TDs; 8 rushes for 26 yards, 1 TD ... WR Levar Moore 2 catches for 107 yards, 2 TDs ... Giancarlo Colon 5 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD ... RB Alex Bernardi 12 rushes for 100 yards

Next up: N/M (1-0) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 9/15 at 7 p.m.

----

Mexico 44, Waterloo 8

Waterloo stats: Devin Mulvey-Salerno 59 yard TD pass, 2 PT conversion ... Dylan Caraballo 59 yards TD catch ... Deakyn Hughes 10 tackles ... Christian Pehrson 10 tackles

Next up: Waterloo (0-1) will host Midlakes on 9/15 at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

FINGER LAKES EAST

Waterloo at Midlakes/Red Jacket

Score currently unavailable

Next up: M/RJ (0-2, 0-1) will travel to Geneva on 9/11 at 7 p.m. ; Waterloo (0-2, 0-0) will host Greece Olympia on 9/11 at 5 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 3, Newark 0

Next up: WC (2-0, 1-0) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 9/14 at 7 p.m. ; Newark (2-2, 0-2) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 9/12 at 6 p.m.

----

FINGER LAKES WEST

Dundee/Bradford 5, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 3

D/B stats: Ian Pavlina 2 goals, 2 assists ... Aiden Monell 1 goal, 2 assists ... Caleb Semans 1 goal ... Gage Machuga 1 goal ... Jake Lederman 1 assist ... Jeremy Stiles 2 saves

HAC stats: Finn Costello 3 goals ... Oliver Riveros 10 saves

Next up: D/B (3-0, 2-0) will host Penn Yan on 9/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC (0-2, 0-1) will travel to Marcus Whitman on 9/12 at 5 p.m. 

----

Marcus Whitman 2, South Seneca/Romulus 1

Next up: MW (1-2, 1-0) will host HAC on 9/12 at 5 p.m. ; SS/R (0-1-1, 0-1-1) will host Honeoy on 9/12 at 5 p.m.

----

Penn Yan Academy 1, Bloomfield 0 (OT)

Bloomfield stats: Garion Tolbert 15 saves

PYA stats: Collin Bacher 1 goal ... Nathaniel Chaffee 7 saves

Next up: PYA (1-2, 1-2) will host Dundee/Bradford on 9/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (0-1-1, 0-1-1) will host Naples on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

Sodus 2, Gananda 0

Sodus stats: Gauge Johnson 1 goal ... Benjamin Lamar 1 goal ... Cooper Ingersoll 1 assist ... Evan Laird 1 assist ... Kyle Pickering 2 saves

Next up: Sodus (3-0-1, 1-0-1) will host Williamson 9/12 at 6:30 p.m. ; Gananda (1-2, 0-2) will travel to Red Creek on 9/12 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Marion 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Next up: Marion (1-2, 1-1) will host C.G. Finney on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; NR-W (0-2, 0-1) will host Southern Cayuga on 9/9 at 10 a.m.

----

East Rochester 4, Williamson 2

ER stats: Elijah Tanner 2 goals ...Jalen McCoy 2 goals ... Perry Francis 2 assists ... Alexander Entz 5 saves

Next up: ER (4-0, 2-0) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; Williamson (1-1, 1-1) will host C.G. Finney on 9/9 at 4:30 p.m.

----

MONROE COUNTY III

Canandaigua 2, Greed Athena 0

CA stats: Jonah Lawrence 1 goals, 1 assist ... Liam Furmansky 1 goal ... Cole Burke 1 assist ... Lukan Tessena 6 saves

Next up: CA (2-0, 1-0) will travel to Brockport 9/12 at 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

FINGER LAKES WEST

South Seneca/Romulus 3, Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian School 2

Next up: SS/R (1-1, 1-0) will travel to Campbell-Savona on 9/9 at 11 a.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MONROE COUNTY II

Canandaigua 25-25-25, Brockport 12-17-20

Next up: CA will host Churchville-Chili on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FINGER LAKES WEST

Bloomfield 25-25-26, Penn Yan 10-14-24

Next up: Bloomfield (3-0, 2-0) will host HAC on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; PYA (2-1, 1-1) will host Newark on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

Gananda 25-25-25, Williamson 19-15-19

Williamson stats: Kearstin Laird 2 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces

Gananda stats: Maria Melnik 2 kills, 3 digs, 12 aces ... Claire Dohse 9 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills ... Addie York 4 digs, 2 kills ... Ava VanAntwerp 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks

Next up: Williamson (1-1, 1-1) will ; Gananda (1-0, 1-0) will 

----

Lyons 25-25-25, Marion 16-14-19

Lyons stats: Abby Jones 8 kills, 4 aces ... Sariah Tindal 10 digs, 5 aces ... Jayla Bell 4 kills, 3 aces

Marion stats: Kayla Bellefontaine: 3 kills, 1 block ... Grace Colburn 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig

Next up: Lyons (3-0, 2-0) will travel to Union Springs on 9/9 at 11:30 a.m. ; Marion (2-1, 1-1) will travel to East Rochester on 9/12 at 6 p.m.

----

East Rochester 25-25-25, North Rose-Wolcott 11-14-16

ER stats: Abby Schoffield 6 aces, 6 kills, 1 block ... Emily Nasca 7 kills, 4 aces ...Amber Morrison 7 kills, 2 blocks ... Carli Daniels 3 assists, 5 aces, 4 digs

NR-W stats: Autumn Houghtaling 5 kills, 2 blocks

Next up: ER (1-1, 1-0) will host Marion (2-1, 1-1) on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; NR-W (0-3, 0-2) will travel to Gananda on 9/12 at 6 p.m.

----

Clyde-Savannah 25-25-23-25, Sodus 17-23-25-23

C-S stats: Taylor Carnevale 5 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs ... Tina Huang 3 aces, 15 assists, 5 digs ... Chayce Stocks 1 ace, 3 kills, 5 digs

Sodus stats: Miya LaRock 6 aces, 5 kills ... Gisella Sata Cruz 3 aces, 5 kills

Next up: C-S (1-1, 1-1) will travel to Williamson on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; Sodus (0-2, 0-2) will host Lyons on 9/12 at 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

FINGER LAKES

Geneva at Harley/Allendale-Columbia

Score currently unavailable

Next up: Geneva will host Wayne Central on 9/11 at 5 p.m. ; HAC will travel to play Waterloo on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 3, Marcus Whitman 2

Next up: WC will travel to play Geneva on 9/11 at 5 p.m. ; MW will host Palmyra-Macedon on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Mynderse Academy at Newark

Score currently unavailable

Next up: MA will travel to play Aquinas Insititute on 9/12 at 5 p.m. ; Newark will travel to play Midlakes on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Midlakes 1

Midlakes winners: Stella Delpapa & Hailey Barber (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-0

Pal-Mac winners: Aussie Hager (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Elise Tome & Avry Leo (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 6-0

Next up: Midlakes (2-1) will host Newark on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (3-1, 2-1) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Waterloo at Bloomfield

Score currently unavailable

Next up: Waterloo will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

Lyons at Clyde-Savannah

Score currently unavailable

Next up: Lyons will host Aquinas Insititute on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S will host Sodus/Williamson on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m.

----

North Rose-Wolcott 5, Marion/Gananda 0

Next up: NR-W will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/12 at 5:30 p.m. ; M/G will travel to play Sodus/Williamson at Sodus Central Jr-Sr High School on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

FINGER LAKES WEST

Bloomfield 217, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 249

at Parkview Fairways Golf Club, Par 36

HAC leaders: Jauek Shin 42 ... Jennie Piao 43

Bloomfield leaders: Joe Walsh 39, 2 birdies ... Kevin Dredger 42 ... Kyle Dredger 42

Next up: HAC will host South Seneca/Romulus at Eagle Vale Country Club on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; Bloomfield (1-2) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/11 at 4 p.m.

----

Mynderse Academy 228, South Seneca/Romulus 296

at Seneca Falls Country Club, Par 36

MA leadersHarrison Wirth 43 ... Griffin Hilimire 43 ... Brandt Schweitz 47 ... Jack Brady 47

SS/R: AJ Denmark 53

Next up: MA (4-0) will travel to play Naples at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/12 at 4 p.m. ; SS/R (0-3) will host Bloomfield at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/11 at 4 p.m.

----

Naples 242, Honeoye 270

at Reservoir Creek Golf Course, Par 36

Honeoye leadersGavin Clark 43 ... Nick Nellis 54 ... Dillon Kraft 55

Naples leadersGrady Grove 43 ... Landon Gleichauf 43 ... Rowan Biggs 45

Next up: Honeoye (1-2-1, 0-2-1) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy at Lakeside Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; Naples (7-0, 4-0) will host Mynderse Academy at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/12 at 4 p.m.

