*Results will be updated as they are received
FOOTBALL
SECTION V, CLASS A
University Prep Charter 27, Canandaigua 7
CA stats: QB Drew Williamee 9-for-19, 103 yards, 1 INT ... RB Sam Clark 15 carries for 62 yards, 1 TD ... WR Dominic Gullace 4 catches for 37 yards; 20 kickoff return yards ... Jaiden Pierce 1 catch for 37 yards
Next up: CA (1-1) will travel to Greece Arcadia on 9/14 at 6 p.m.
----
SECTION V, CLASS B
Batavia 33, Wayne Central 14
Next up: WC (0-1) will host Vertus Charter on 9/15 at 7 p.m.
----
Geneva 44, Rochester Prep 0
Geneva stats: QB Rey DeJesus 8-for-13 for 121 yards, 2 TDs and 42 yards rushing with 1 Rushing TD ... TE Xavier Praylor 53 rushing yards, 1 TD ... WR De'Sean Bruce 3 catches for 82 yards and 1 TD; 11 carries 36 yards and 1 TD ... WR/DB Robbie Johnson Jr. 14 yd TD catch; 1 INT ... DE Antonio Pesante 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks ... DT Harold Gomez 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks ... DT Justen Martinez 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
Next up: Geneva (2-0) will travel to Dansville to play Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton on 9/15 at 7 p.m.
----
WAYNE-FINGER LAKES EAST INDEPENDENT
Clyde-Savannah 52, Mynderse Academy 0
C-S stats: RB Zymere Smith 12 carries for 212 yards, 5 TDs; 1 catch for 36 yards ... QB Cody Griffin 4 carries for 53, 1 TD ... DL Chris Titus 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 Sack ... DL John Whitfield 6 tackles, 1 TFL ... Steven Large 5 tackles ... Aiden VanDuyne 1 INT
Next up: C-S (2-0) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 9/15 at 7 p.m. and will honor the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 state championship team ; MA (0-1) will host Newark/Marion on 9/15 at 7 p.m.
----
Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 39, South Seneca/Romulus 7
Next up: MW/B (1-0) will host Port Byron on 9/15 at 7 p.m. ; SS/R (0-1) will travel to Clyde-Savannah on 9/15 at 7 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Pal-Macedon 26, Greece Olympia/Odyssey 14
Next up: Pal-Mac (2-0) will travel to Bishop Timon on 9/21 at 6 p.m.
----
Newark/Marion 48, Jamesville-DeWitt 42
N/M stats: QB Alex Bernardi 15-for-22, 369 yards, 6 TDs ... WR Kellen Foster 7 catches for 141 yards, 3 TDs; 8 rushes for 26 yards, 1 TD ... WR Levar Moore 2 catches for 107 yards, 2 TDs ... Giancarlo Colon 5 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD ... RB Alex Bernardi 12 rushes for 100 yards
Next up: N/M (1-0) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 9/15 at 7 p.m.
----
Mexico 44, Waterloo 8
Waterloo stats: Devin Mulvey-Salerno 59 yard TD pass, 2 PT conversion ... Dylan Caraballo 59 yards TD catch ... Deakyn Hughes 10 tackles ... Christian Pehrson 10 tackles
Next up: Waterloo (0-1) will host Midlakes on 9/15 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo at Midlakes/Red Jacket
Score currently unavailable
Next up: M/RJ (0-2, 0-1) will travel to Geneva on 9/11 at 7 p.m. ; Waterloo (0-2, 0-0) will host Greece Olympia on 9/11 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 3, Newark 0
Next up: WC (2-0, 1-0) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 9/14 at 7 p.m. ; Newark (2-2, 0-2) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 9/12 at 6 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee/Bradford 5, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 3
D/B stats: Ian Pavlina 2 goals, 2 assists ... Aiden Monell 1 goal, 2 assists ... Caleb Semans 1 goal ... Gage Machuga 1 goal ... Jake Lederman 1 assist ... Jeremy Stiles 2 saves
HAC stats: Finn Costello 3 goals ... Oliver Riveros 10 saves
Next up: D/B (3-0, 2-0) will host Penn Yan on 9/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC (0-2, 0-1) will travel to Marcus Whitman on 9/12 at 5 p.m.
----
Marcus Whitman 2, South Seneca/Romulus 1
Next up: MW (1-2, 1-0) will host HAC on 9/12 at 5 p.m. ; SS/R (0-1-1, 0-1-1) will host Honeoy on 9/12 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 1, Bloomfield 0 (OT)
Bloomfield stats: Garion Tolbert 15 saves
PYA stats: Collin Bacher 1 goal ... Nathaniel Chaffee 7 saves
Next up: PYA (1-2, 1-2) will host Dundee/Bradford on 9/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (0-1-1, 0-1-1) will host Naples on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus 2, Gananda 0
Sodus stats: Gauge Johnson 1 goal ... Benjamin Lamar 1 goal ... Cooper Ingersoll 1 assist ... Evan Laird 1 assist ... Kyle Pickering 2 saves
Next up: Sodus (3-0-1, 1-0-1) will host Williamson 9/12 at 6:30 p.m. ; Gananda (1-2, 0-2) will travel to Red Creek on 9/12 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Marion 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1
Next up: Marion (1-2, 1-1) will host C.G. Finney on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; NR-W (0-2, 0-1) will host Southern Cayuga on 9/9 at 10 a.m.
----
East Rochester 4, Williamson 2
ER stats: Elijah Tanner 2 goals ...Jalen McCoy 2 goals ... Perry Francis 2 assists ... Alexander Entz 5 saves
Next up: ER (4-0, 2-0) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; Williamson (1-1, 1-1) will host C.G. Finney on 9/9 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua 2, Greed Athena 0
CA stats: Jonah Lawrence 1 goals, 1 assist ... Liam Furmansky 1 goal ... Cole Burke 1 assist ... Lukan Tessena 6 saves
Next up: CA (2-0, 1-0) will travel to Brockport 9/12 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca/Romulus 3, Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian School 2
Next up: SS/R (1-1, 1-0) will travel to Campbell-Savona on 9/9 at 11 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 25-25-25, Brockport 12-17-20
Next up: CA will host Churchville-Chili on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 25-25-26, Penn Yan 10-14-24
Next up: Bloomfield (3-0, 2-0) will host HAC on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; PYA (2-1, 1-1) will host Newark on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda 25-25-25, Williamson 19-15-19
Williamson stats: Kearstin Laird 2 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces
Gananda stats: Maria Melnik 2 kills, 3 digs, 12 aces ... Claire Dohse 9 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills ... Addie York 4 digs, 2 kills ... Ava VanAntwerp 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks
Next up: Williamson (1-1, 1-1) will ; Gananda (1-0, 1-0) will
----
Lyons 25-25-25, Marion 16-14-19
Lyons stats: Abby Jones 8 kills, 4 aces ... Sariah Tindal 10 digs, 5 aces ... Jayla Bell 4 kills, 3 aces
Marion stats: Kayla Bellefontaine: 3 kills, 1 block ... Grace Colburn 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig
Next up: Lyons (3-0, 2-0) will travel to Union Springs on 9/9 at 11:30 a.m. ; Marion (2-1, 1-1) will travel to East Rochester on 9/12 at 6 p.m.
----
East Rochester 25-25-25, North Rose-Wolcott 11-14-16
ER stats: Abby Schoffield 6 aces, 6 kills, 1 block ... Emily Nasca 7 kills, 4 aces ...Amber Morrison 7 kills, 2 blocks ... Carli Daniels 3 assists, 5 aces, 4 digs
NR-W stats: Autumn Houghtaling 5 kills, 2 blocks
Next up: ER (1-1, 1-0) will host Marion (2-1, 1-1) on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; NR-W (0-3, 0-2) will travel to Gananda on 9/12 at 6 p.m.
----
Clyde-Savannah 25-25-23-25, Sodus 17-23-25-23
C-S stats: Taylor Carnevale 5 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs ... Tina Huang 3 aces, 15 assists, 5 digs ... Chayce Stocks 1 ace, 3 kills, 5 digs
Sodus stats: Miya LaRock 6 aces, 5 kills ... Gisella Sata Cruz 3 aces, 5 kills
Next up: C-S (1-1, 1-1) will travel to Williamson on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; Sodus (0-2, 0-2) will host Lyons on 9/12 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Geneva at Harley/Allendale-Columbia
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Geneva will host Wayne Central on 9/11 at 5 p.m. ; HAC will travel to play Waterloo on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 3, Marcus Whitman 2
Next up: WC will travel to play Geneva on 9/11 at 5 p.m. ; MW will host Palmyra-Macedon on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy at Newark
Score currently unavailable
Next up: MA will travel to play Aquinas Insititute on 9/12 at 5 p.m. ; Newark will travel to play Midlakes on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 4, Midlakes 1
Midlakes winners: Stella Delpapa & Hailey Barber (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-0
Pal-Mac winners: Aussie Hager (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Elise Tome & Avry Leo (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 6-0
Next up: Midlakes (2-1) will host Newark on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (3-1, 2-1) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Waterloo at Bloomfield
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Waterloo will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons at Clyde-Savannah
Score currently unavailable
Next up: Lyons will host Aquinas Insititute on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S will host Sodus/Williamson on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 5, Marion/Gananda 0
Next up: NR-W will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/12 at 5:30 p.m. ; M/G will travel to play Sodus/Williamson at Sodus Central Jr-Sr High School on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 217, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 249
at Parkview Fairways Golf Club, Par 36
HAC leaders: Jauek Shin 42 ... Jennie Piao 43
Bloomfield leaders: Joe Walsh 39, 2 birdies ... Kevin Dredger 42 ... Kyle Dredger 42
Next up: HAC will host South Seneca/Romulus at Eagle Vale Country Club on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; Bloomfield (1-2) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/11 at 4 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 228, South Seneca/Romulus 296
at Seneca Falls Country Club, Par 36
MA leaders: Harrison Wirth 43 ... Griffin Hilimire 43 ... Brandt Schweitz 47 ... Jack Brady 47
SS/R: AJ Denmark 53
Next up: MA (4-0) will travel to play Naples at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/12 at 4 p.m. ; SS/R (0-3) will host Bloomfield at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/11 at 4 p.m.
----
Naples 242, Honeoye 270
at Reservoir Creek Golf Course, Par 36
Honeoye leaders: Gavin Clark 43 ... Nick Nellis 54 ... Dillon Kraft 55
Naples leaders: Grady Grove 43 ... Landon Gleichauf 43 ... Rowan Biggs 45
Next up: Honeoye (1-2-1, 0-2-1) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy at Lakeside Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; Naples (7-0, 4-0) will host Mynderse Academy at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/12 at 4 p.m.